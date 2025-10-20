Bobcats Add Size and Strength with Signing of Forward Nolan Dawson

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce the signing of forward Nolan Dawson. Standing at 6'5" and 225 pounds, the Alberta native brings an imposing presence to the lineup.

Dawson played 89 NCAA Division III games between Curry College and Western New England University, recording 41 points and 123 penalty minutes. Prior to his collegiate career, he spent time in the AJHL, MJHL, and SJHL, gaining valuable experience across top Canadian junior leagues.

Last season, Dawson appeared in three games with the Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL) to close out the year and returned to their camp this season before being released in the final round of cuts.

"Nolan comes highly recommended to us as a big physical player with a touch of scoring. We look forward to seeing what he brings to our lineup," said Bobcats Management.

In a corresponding move, the Bobcats have traded forward Boston Bird to the Watertown Wolves for financial considerations.

