Thunderbirds Acquire Luke Dobles from Black Bears

Published on October 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Luke Dobles from the Binghamton Black Bears in exchange for financial considerations.

Luke Dobles, 25, Defenseman, of Spencerport, New York, joins the Thunderbirds after appearing in one game so far this season with the Black Bears. Dobles played five games for Binghamton last season following a three-year collegiate career at Wilkes University (NCAA DIII, Wilkes-Barre, PA). He spent his freshman season skating for Finlandia University (NCAA DIII, Hancock, Michigan). Dobles skated in eighty-two games during his collegiate career. He scored three goals and recorded four assists for seven total assists. He made his professional hockey debut on March 15th, 2025, in a matchup against the Thunderbirds. Before his time in the FPHL, Dobles skated for the Charlotte Rush (USPHL, Pineville, North Carolina), New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs (USPHL, Hooksett, New Hampshire), and Roc City Royals (NA3HL, Scottsville, New York) junior hockey organizations. He is 6'0", 194 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

