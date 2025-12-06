Thunderbirds Defeat IceCats, 5-4

FLORENCE, SC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-4 Friday night at the Florence Center. Gus Ford (2), Don Carter Jr. (2), and Jacob Schnapp scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the road victory. Dysen Skinner recorded the win in net for Twin City after making 45 saves during the game. The Thunderbirds return to action on home ice tomorrow night in another matchup against the IceCats. Puck drop for tomorrow night's rematch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Gus Ford scored an even-strength goal less than four minutes into Friday's opening period to give Twin City a 1-0 lead on the road. Ford's goal was his first of the game, tenth of the season, and was assisted by Zach White. Huston Wilson netted a goal at 10:07 of the 1st period for the IceCats to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Konstantin Chernyuk and TJ Prexler each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Gus Ford scored again for Twin City seconds later to put the Thunderbirds ahead by one goal. Ford's goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Josh Labelle. Don Carter Jr. scored a powerplay goal with less than two minutes remaining in Friday's 1st period to increase the Thunderbirds' lead to two goals. Carter Jr.'s goal was his second of the season, and was assisted by Jiri Pestuka. Twin City was outshot by Pee Dee by a 12-10 margin during the 1st period, but the Thunderbirds carried a 3-1 lead into Friday's 2nd period.

Don Carter Jr. scored his second goal of the contest just over a minute into the 2nd period to give Twin City a three-goal lead. Carter Jr.'s goal was his third of the season, and was assisted by Zach White and Josh Labelle. The IceCats netted back-to-back powerplay goals with less than five minutes to play in the 2nd period to cut the Thunderbirds' lead to one goal. Patriks Marcinkevics scored at 15:46 of the period to bring the score to 4-2. Marcinkevics' goal was assisted by Dominiks Marcinkevics and Houston Wilson. Trevor Lord scored another powerplay goal for the IceCats at 18:18 of the 2nd period. Lord's scoring play was assisted by Eli Rivers and Nick Gullo. Pee Dee outshot Twin City 20-6 during the middle period, and the Thunderbirds carried a 4-3 lead into Friday's final period.

Jacob Schnapp scored the game-winning goal of Friday night's game with less than four minutes to play in the 3rd period. Schnapp's goal was assisted by Josh Labelle and Jon Buttitta. The final goal of the contest was scored at 17:50 of the period by Houston Wilson. Trevor Lord and Dominiks Marcinkevics collected an assist on the play. Twin City was outshot 17-5 during the 3rd period, and 49-21 overall during the matchup. The Thunderbirds improved to 5-10-0 overall, and 1-6-0 on the road this season in Friday night's 5-4 victory at the Florence Center. Twin City now leads the season series against the IceCats with a 3-2-0 record in head-to-head games played against Pee Dee this season.

Dysen Skinner improved to 2-5-0 in net for the Thunderbirds this season in a 45-save-on-49 shot effort. Matt Sayles dropped a game in goal for the first time this season for Pee Dee after making 16 saves on 21 shots.

Twin City returns home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tomorrow night for the first time following three consecutive road games. The game will serve as the organization's Special Olympics Night presented by Flow Automotive. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the matchup. There will also be a postgame skate after tomorrow night's battle between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats.

