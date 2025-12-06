Yates' Historic Night Leads The Way

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated Port Huron 9-1 on Friday night. Gavin Yates became the second player in franchise history to score four goals in a single game.

On a Friday night clash between the Empire Division's top teams, Binghamton starred all night long. Gavin Yates was a highlight reel by himself, scoring four goals and tallied one assist.

Yates scored his first goal to open the game at 2:12. CJ Stubbs scored his first just 90 after that, then Yates recorded his second of the period at 9:28. At the halfway point of the period, Binghamton led 3-0.

The Black Bears carried that lead into the second period. Port Huron managed to find their lone goal of the night at 4:33 but that was the last shot Dominik Tmej allowed by him. The power play came alive in the middle period as Austin D'Orazio continued his hot streak. Yates found his hat trick goal at 8:23 but perhaps the best goal of the night came at 18:17. Stubbs stole the puck away while being shorthanded and dangled around the goalie making it 6-1 in favor of Binghamton.

It was all Black Bears in the third, as Binghamton continued to put the pedal to the medal.

Austin Thompson scored on the power play, as did Zac Sirota, but Yates was the one to own the moment. Yates scored his fourth goal of the game at 5:02 of the period, etching his name in history.

Binghamton cruises to a 9-1 victory over the Prowlers, scoring three goals in each period.

