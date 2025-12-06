IceCats Downed by Thunderbirds 5-4

FLORENCE, SC - Houston Wilson scored twice as the Pee Dee IceCats' rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday night.

Wilson opened the scoring for the IceCats, tying the game halfway through the first period with a breakaway goal. Konstantin Chernyuk hit Wilson in stride at the opposing blue line with a pass from his own goal line, springing the winger for the goal at 10:07.

After falling behind 4-1, the IceCats got back into the contest with a pair of power play goals from Patriks Marcinkevics and Trevor Lord to make it 4-3 at the end of the second period.

Late in the third, Jacob Schnapp scored to make it a 5-3 game, but Wilson struck right back for the IceCats with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to make it 5-4.

Despite pulling goaltender Matt Sayles for the extra attacker, the rally fell short for Pee Dee as the Thunderbirds claimed the first game in the home-and-home series.

Game two of the weekend set comes tomorrow night in Winston-Salem at 6:05 pm.







