IceCats Sign Nathan Carl

December 4, 2025

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today that the team has signed forward Nathan Carl to the team. Pee Dee also announced it has released Bowie Slarks.

Carl, 25, started the season in the SPHL with the Knoxville IceBears and Macon Mayhem, appearing in 13 games between the two teams with two assists and four minutes in penalites. The 5-9, 161-pound Sherwood Park, AB native recently completed his college career at Nichols College where he was voted Third Team NCAA III All-Conference for the 2024-25 season.

Slarks appeared in six games with Pee Dee, posting no points or penalty minutes and a minus-1 rating.

The IceCats are back in action Friday night at Florence Center against the Twin City Thunderbirds at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office, or online at TicketMaster.com .







