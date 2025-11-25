IceCats Complete Zaichyk Trade with Sentinels

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats today sent forward Skate Skalde to the Indiana Sentinels, completing the trade earlier this month for forward Dennis Zaichyk.

Skalde appeared in seven games for Pee Dee this season with no points and 21 minutes in penalties.

The IceCats are back in action this Wednesday night at 7:15 pm as they host the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale right now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







