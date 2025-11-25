Promo Night: Rec Department Night and Real Estate Night

Friday, November 28 | 7:30 PM | vs. Twin City Thunderbirds

Game on at the Danbury Ice Arena as the Hat Tricks celebrate the professionals and volunteers who keep our community moving - from real estate experts helping families find their homes to recreation staff and local program volunteers who make Danbury thrive.

Rec Department Night: This night honors the dedicated staff and volunteers who keep community programs running strong. Rec department employees who register in advance will receive a complimentary game ticket and beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola Northeast, with additional tickets for friends and family available for just $11.50 each. Register here.

Real Estate Night: We're recognizing the hard work of real estate professionals - agents, brokers, lenders, inspectors, and property managers. Those who register in advance will receive a complimentary game ticket and beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola Northeast, with additional tickets for friends and colleagues available for just $11.50 each. Register here.

