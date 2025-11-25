Series Preview: Setting the Table

Published on November 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers and Indiana Sentinels will set the table the night before Thanksgiving with a one-off Wednesday game at McMorran Place. It's the start of a four-games-in-five-nights stretch for Port Huron that will continue in Topeka over the weekend.

The Prowlers are coming off another split weekend in Wytheville with the Blue Ridge Bobcats. On Friday, Port Huron came out firing and built a 4-0 lead on Brett Morich's first pro goal and Blake Anderson's first pro hat trick. They went on to take it 4-1. The next night was the Bobcats' turn. Their 4-0 lead came off two goals from each Daniel Klinecky and Carson Andreoli and it resulted in a 5-1 decision. The Prowlers are 9-5-0 with 27 points and still in second place in the Empire Division.

The Sentinels played just once last weekend as they visited the Watertown Wolves on Friday. Indiana took a 2-0 lead in the first but Watertown scored three unanswered en route to a tight 4-3 victory. Yefim Mishkin's game winner was his second of the night and the only goal of the third period. The Sentinels are dead last in the Empire at 1-11-1 with four points.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 1-1)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

LAST MEETING

Matt Gellerman scored his first pro goal and Alex Johnson struck twice in the second as the Prowlers rebounded for a 4-3 victory. Reid Cooper got the win with 21 saves.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Alex Johnson (D) - Johnson has a point in nine of his last 10 games and is now tied for the team lead in assists (10) and points (15). His next helper will pass Matt Robertson for third in Prowlers history.

Sentinels - Ashton Collazo (F) - In his first full pro season, Collazo is finding his groove offensively. He has five assists over his last three games and scored his first pro goal Friday in Watertown.

STAT CENTRAL

Ryan Glazer (IND) has 5 goals in his last 3 games ... Austin Fetterly (PHP) can tie Dalton Jay for the third-most games played in Prowlers history on Wednesday ... The Sentinels are ending an 8-game road stretch while the Prowlers are playing their only home game out of a stretch of 7 of 8 on the road

GAME SCHEDULE

Nov. 26, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

The Prowlers will be raffling off a pair of Lions tickets at the game. To enter, bring non-perishable food donations. Get tickets to the game at phprowlers.com/tickets.







