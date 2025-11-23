Bobcats All Over Prowlers To Earn Split

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats bounced back to trounce the Port Huron Prowlers 5-1 on November 22 at Hitachi Energy Arena to earn a weekend split. The Prowlers lost the second game of a back to back for the first time this season.

"To their credit, they came out pissed off," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought they established the physicality early and we were chasing the game because of it."

Carson Andreoli got the scoring started in the first with a quick wrister from the point right off a faceoff. Later in the opening frame, Daniel Klinecky hammered home a power-play tally to make it 2-0 through 20 minutes.

Early in the second, Andreoli got his second as he followed up a rush in the offensive zone and finished on the backhand. Klinecky then got his second on a rush just as a Port Huron power play expired.

Things spiraled out of control in the third as multiple players were asked to leave by the referees. The teams combined for __ penalty minutes as the feisty, budding rivalry continued.

Nick Favaro got one back for the Prowlers but it was too little, too late. Nick Stuckless hit the empty net.

Reid Cooper made 27 saves in the loss.

Klinecky led the way with two goals and an assist while Michael Mercurio and Brandon Reller finished with a pair of helpers apiece. Anthony Shrum got his second win over Port Huron this season with a 34-save performance.

The Prowlers have a short week before heading home for a Wednesday matchup against the Indiana Sentinels. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







