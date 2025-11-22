Five Different Goal Scorers Push Columbus Past Biloxi

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was the goaltender for the home side, while Josh Rosenzweig started between the pipes once again for the Breakers.

In the opening frame, Columbus scored two power-play goals in short order, with Kyle Moore and Ryan Hunter finding the back of the net.

At 9:49, Biloxi sliced the deficit in half, with Cole Crowder blistering a one-timer past Roy.

In the third period, Tyler Barrow brought the River Dragons immediate insurance, sliding the puck down low past an unsuspecting Rosenzweig.

Darius Davidson brought his team back within one in the third period, but that's as close as Biloxi would get.

Before the final frame was out, Ryan Galvin and Brodie Thornton lit the lamp, putting the River Dragons ahead for good, 5-2.

"We played a pretty complete game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "The second period was a bit sloppy in my opinion, but in the third we came out strong, took control, and stayed really disciplined on our forecheck. We made sure we always had support and locked things down in that final period. Our play was sharper, and it was great to see the quick power-play goals. The penalty kill was excellent tonight too, so I think the guys are really starting to pick up the game plan, which is always a positive. Rosie (Tyler Roy) came up with a couple of huge saves at key moments to keep us right where we needed to be."

Tyler Roy earned the victory for the River Dragons, denying 30 Breaker shots. On the other end, Josh Rosenzweig stopped 28 of 33.

The River Dragons will be back in action tomorrow night at the Columbus Civic Center when the club battles the Biloxi once more at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie. Get your tickets!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

Five Different Goal Scorers Push Columbus Past Biloxi - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.