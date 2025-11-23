Big 1st Period Lifts Black Bears Over Hat Tricks

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-1 on Saturday night. Binghamton scored three goals in the first period and Austin Thompson finished with two, to secure the Black Bears 12th victory of the season.

On the tail-end of the back-to-back games, Gavin Yates found the opening goal halfway into the first period. For the second-straight night, the games first goal was batted out of mid-air past the Danbury netminder. Mac Jansen added a even strength marker and Austin Thompson closed the period with his first of the night. After one period, Binghamton led 3-0 and outshot their opponents 16-6.

Danbury played a better second period, putting up 33% more shots, but Dominik Tmej turned them away. Dan Wieber was able to score his first goal of the season in transition making it 4-0. Wieber's goal was the only one in a five-penalty period.

The Hat Tricks were able to crack the shutout in the third, but 90 seconds after Danbury scored their only goal, Thompson recorded his second of the night. Neither side scored in the final five minutes as the Black Bears defeated the Hat Tricks 5-1 on the road, on Saturday night. CJ Stubbs finished with three assists, and Austin Thompson tallied two goals in the contest.







