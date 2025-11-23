Hat Tricks Drop Second Straight to Black Bears, Get Swept in Weekend Series

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks took their second consecutive loss to the Binghamton Black Bears, falling 5-1 on Saturday in Danbury to drop to 4-7-2-1.

The two-time defending champion and league-leading Black Bears dominated in every major category - time of possession, shots, and goals en route to their 11th win of the season.

Halfway through the first period, Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov nearly opened the scoring. After Legkov blocked a shot from Black Bears defenseman Austin D'Orazio at the blue line, the Hat Tricks' leading scorer broke in on a rush, but Binghamton goalie Dominik Tmej flashed the glove in his first professional game to keep the game tied at zero.

After a scoreless 12 minutes in the first period, the Black Bears broke the tie on the power play at the 8:31 mark when a puck thrown in front by Binghamton forward Mac Jansen deflected off forward Gavin Yates' skate and past Danbury goalie Sebastian Resar for a 1-0 lead.

With 5:56 on the clock, Black Bears defenseman Daniel Stone threatened to pull the trigger, but deferred to Jansen in front for Jansen's second point of the night and fourth goal of the weekend to extend Binghamton's lead to 2-0.

After a failure to clear the zone by the Hat Tricks late in the period, at the 2:13 mark, Black Bears forward CJ Stubbs was given enough room to pass it to forward Austin Thompson in front, who beat a diving Resar for the 3-0 lead.

At 7:03 in the second period, Yates made a backhand pass on the rush that Binghamton defenseman Dan Wieber snapped high past Resar for a 4-0 lead. Jansen picked up his second assist of the night.

Danbury's best scoring chance of the period came in the final three minutes, when Hat Tricks forward Jonny Ruiz broke free for a near breakaway before Binghamton defenseman Jesse Anderson disrupted the play before Ruiz could get a shot off.

The Hat Tricks finally got on the board midway through the final frame. At the 9:56 mark, Danbury defenseman Ian Tookenay put a shot towards Binghamton's net that was deflected in front by forward Drew Welsch to make it 4-1.

The Black Bears didn't wait long to respond. With the clock showing 8:16, Stubbs' shot in front bounced off Resar's right onto Thompson's stick, who buried it for Binghamton's fifth goal of the night, making it 5-1 for the final.

The Hat Tricks travel back to Binghamton to face the Black Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6:00 p.m.

