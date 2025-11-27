Prowlers Earn Their Thanksgiving Dinner

Published on November 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers started their Thanksgiving long weekend right with a 4-2 win over the Indiana Sentinels at McMorran Place on November 26. Matt Graham led the way with two goals and an assist.

A scoreless first period featured a goal called back for Indiana because the puck hit the post and crossbar but didn't cross the line.

Bobby Price got the scoring started as found his own rebound and ripped it to the top corner.

Less than two minutes later, Tim Organ flew into the offensive zone and passed off to Arttu Heikkilä. His shot was stopped but Matt Graham cleaned up the rebound. Off the ensuing faceoff, Ryan Glazer grabbed a missed pass and cut the deficit back to one. Just seven seconds elapsed between goals.

Just over a minute later, Port Huron turned on a counter attack and Lukas Lacny fed a perfect pass to Graham who tapped it home crashing the crease. The Sentinels looked like they brought themselves back within one, but the Prowlers challenged for goaltender interference and it was overturned.

Reggie Millette rounded out the second period scoring with a long-range power-play wrister.

"We did a lot better playing in the offensive zone in the second period," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We made their defense have to work in the second period when we were cycling the puck a little bit better. I think the way we got through the neutral zone in the second period was pretty good, it led to some good offensive zone entries, guys running the proper routes and getting rewarded."

Nolan Dawson picked up his first pro goal in the third, but that's as close as Indiana got.

Lacny dished out two assists and Bailey Huber got the win with 22 saves.

Dawson added a helper to his goal and John Werber made 31 stops.

The Prowlers hit the road to Topeka to visit the Scarecrows for a three-in-three on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All three games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







