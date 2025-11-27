5-Goal Scoring Run Lifts Black Bears

Published on November 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears won their fourth game in-a-row on Wednesday night. Binghamton defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the fifth time this season in a rare, weekday showdown, 6-3. CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio both had hat tricks and two assists.

The Black Bears struck in the first five minutes of the game, but the first period turned out to be the lowest scoring. CJ Stubbs tallied a power play goal eight seconds into the Black Bears first man-advantage of the night.

With Binghamton leading 1-0 going into the second, Danbury proceeded to take control for a majority of the middle period. The Hat Tricks were able to rattle off three-straight goals, propelling themselves up 3-1. Binghamton though did not waiver. Austin D'Orazio's first of game came at even strength on an odd-man rush. After D'Orazio's goal, he and the Black Bears, did not look back. "D-Raz" added a second goal to tie the game at 3-3, then 19 seconds later, Stubbs recorded his second of the game reclaiming a one-goal lead for Binghamton. After a hectic period that saw a combined six goals, Binghamton had a one-goal lead once again.

Leading 4-3, Binghamton kept the pedal to the medal in the third, and did not look back. Stubbs got his final goal of the night, recording his first hat trick of the season. D'Orazio was not too far behind scoring his third of the game on the power play. For the first time this season, two Black Bears recorded hat tricks. Binghamton wins 6-3 as Stubbs and D'Orazio had a full house of points (3g,2a).

