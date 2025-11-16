Black Bears Crack Lobsters Perfect Record.

Published on November 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY -- The Binghamton Black Bears and Athens Rock Lobsters squared off for a Saturday evening tilt at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It was a hard-hitting rematch following Athens' victory the night before. This time, Binghamton got their revenge, skating away with a dominant 7-1 win.

The first period was tightly contested, with each team finding the back of the net once.

Binghamton struck first when Ivan Bondarenko capitalized on an Athens miscue. Athens responded quickly as Matthew Garcia threw a puck from the top of the zone that redirected past the Binghamton defense, sending the game to the intermission tied 1-1.

From there, it was all Binghamton. Austin D'Orazio scored his second of the season on the power play, and Mac Jansen extended the lead to two when he scored while streaking out of the penalty box. The Black Bears carried a 3-1 lead into the locker room heading into the third.

Binghamton erupted in the final frame, scoring four goals. The first was a tic-tac-toe finish from Austin Thompson. Scott Ramaekers added another while playing forward for the first time this season. Jansen then connected for his second of the night to make it 6-1. The final goal came off the stick of C.J. Stubbs, sealing the 7-1 victory.

Connor McAnanama stopped all but one of the 33 shots he faced, while Eloi Bouchard finished the night with 34 saves on 41 shots for Athens. The Black Bears split the weekend series with the Rock Lobsters and earned their ninth win of the season. Binghamton is back in action at home next Friday against Danbury for the finale of their five-game homestand.

