Prowlers Stay Perfect on Saturdays

Published on November 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers continue to claim Saturday as their day. They took down the Indiana Sentinels 4-3 to move to 6-0-0 this season on Saturdays.

"The days of easy games in this league are over," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought that team did quite a few things well and they made it tough on us but the guys really responded."

Indiana took an early lead as Ryan Glazer scored his fourth of the weekend less than four minutes in but 1:27 later, Vincent Dekumbis dangled a Sentinel and sent a shot top shelf to tie the score.

Late in the first, Matt Gellerman notched his first pro goal off a turnover to give Port Huron its first lead of the weekend.

"It feels like it's been a lot of work put in so far," Gellerman said. It feels good to get that first one out of the way."

In the second, the Prowlers got a power play goal off a seeing-eye wrist shot by Alex Johnson from long range. Ethan Esposito brought the Sentinels back within a goal before Johnson converted again, crashing the crease.

Romeo Torain fed Bohdan Zinchenko in front of the Port Huron net to bring Indiana within one in the third but that's as close as they got.

Johnson's two goals led the way while Lukas Lacny extended his point streak to eight games with two assists. Reid Cooper made 21 saves.

Ashton Collazo dished out two helpers for the Sentinels while Rahul Sharma stopped 39 shots.

The Prowlers hit the road to begin a stretch of seven of their next eight games away from home as they visit the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 21 and 22. Both games begin at 7:30 P.M. and can be seen live on the PHP Network.







