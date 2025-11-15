Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats for Camo Night

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats tonight for the organization's "Camo Night" at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (2-7-0) dropped a road contest last night to Blue Ridge at Hitachi Energy Arena. Gus Ford, Zach White, and Jan Salak scored during last night's matchup for the Thunderbirds. Twin City will now play three consecutive games on home ice, including tonight's rematch against the Bobcats. The Thunderbirds will also host the Pee Dee IceCats next weekend for back-to-back games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's final game of the weekend include Gus Ford (8), Zach White (4), Roman Kraemer (3), and Jan Salak (3).

Blue Ridge (5-4-0) defeated Twin City for the second time this season in last night's three-goal home win. Kyle Heitzner (2), Justin Daly (2), Damon Furuseth, and Danny Martin netted goals during last night's game for the Bobcats. Blue Ridge improved to 4-2-0 on home ice this season with the victory. Scoring leaders for the Bobcats entering tonight's road game against the Thunderbirds include Kyle Heitzner (7), Brandon Reller (6), Michael Mercurio (5), and Justin Daly (5). The Bobcats will return home next weekend for back-to-back home games against the Port Huron Prowlers following tonight's matchup against the Thunderbirds.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Sporfie, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







