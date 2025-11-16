FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTER at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Serves Athens Their First Loss of The Season

by Cole Parenti

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears and Athens Rock Lobsters squared off for a Saturday evening tilt at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It was a hard-hitting rematch following Athens' victory the night before. This time, Binghamton got their revenge, skating away with a dominant 7-1 win.

The first period was tightly contested, with each team finding the back of the net once. Binghamton struck first when Ivan Bondarenko capitalized on an Athens miscue. Athens responded quickly as Matthew Garcia threw a puck from the top of the zone that redirected past the Binghamton defense, sending the game to the intermission tied 1-1.

From there, it was all Binghamton. Austin D'Orazio scored his second of the season on the power play, and Mac Jansen extended the lead to two when he scored while streaking out of the penalty box. The Black Bears carried a 3-1 lead into the locker room heading into the third.

Binghamton erupted in the final frame, scoring four goals. The first was a tic-tac-toe finish from Austin Thompson. Scott Ramaekers added another while playing forward for the first time this season. Jansen then connected for his second of the night to make it 6-1. The final goal came off the stick of C.J. Stubbs, sealing the 7-1 victory.

Connor McAnanama stopped all but one of the 33 shots he faced, while Eloi Bouchard finished the night with 34 saves on 41 shots for Athens. The Black Bears split the weekend series with the Rock Lobsters and earned their ninth win of the season. Binghamton is back in action at home next Friday against Danbury for the finale of their five-game homestand.

Black Bears Batter Rock Lobsters

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Binghamton, NY - The Athens Rock Lobsters were defeated 7-1 by the Binghamton Black Bears Saturday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena; it marked the heaviest margin of defeat in Athens' franchise history.

The Lobsters' long night started in the first period, with a defensive mistake turning into an Ivan Bondarenko breakaway goal at the 12:05 mark.

The lead lasted 1:15 however, with Matt Garcia scoring his first of the year from distance.

An early penalty from the visitors was converted into a Binghamton power play goal via Austin D'Orazio.

It was all downhill from there for the Rock Lobsters, letting up a total of five-more unanswered goals for a final scoreline of 7-1

The Rock Lobsters (8-1-1-0, 26 pts) have their season-opening win streak end at nine games and will look to get back in the win column with a road set against the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drops on game one against the Snakes on Friday, Nov. 21 at 8:05 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Net Three Powerplay Goals to down Bobcats

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), netted three powerplay goals during the 2nd period of Saturday's showdown with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, and won the game by a final score of 3-1. Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Liam Blomquist scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the win. Dysen Skinner backstopped Twin City to victory in a forty-save performance.

The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-10 margin during Saturday's scoreless opening period. Twin City netted three consecutive powerplay goals during the 2nd period to take a 3-0 lead in the matchup. The first goal of the night was scored at 10:42 of the 2nd period by Jiri Pestuka. Timofei Smirnov and Jiri Pestuka each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Zach White netted a powerplay goal at 17:09 of the 2nd period to give Twin City a two-goal lead in the battle. Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford each notched an assist on White's powerplay goal. The final goal of Saturday's 2nd period was netted with less than two minutes to play by Liam Blomquist. Timofei Smirnov and Jiri Pestuka each recorded an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by a 19-11 margin during the middle period, and carried a three-goal advantage into the 3rd period.

Justin Daly scored the only goal of Saturday's final period. His goal was assisted by Nicholas Stuckless and Damon Furuseth, and brought the Bobcats within two of the Thunderbirds' advantage in the matchup. The Thunderbirds battled through two minutes of Blue Ridge's empty-net, extra attacker time, at the end of the game, and won the showdown by a final score of 3-1. Twin City was outshot 17-8 during the 3rd period, and 41-37 overall during the matchup. The Thunderbirds collected their first win of the season against the Bobcats, and improved to 3-7-0 overall.

Dysen Skinner turned away all but one of the Bobcats' shots on net to record his first win of the season in goal for the Thunderbirds. Anthony Shrum dropped the game in net for Blue Ridge in a 34-save-on-37 shots performance.

Dysen Skinner was named the 1st Star of Saturday night's game, with teammates Jiri Pestuka and Liam Blomquist earning 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

The Thunderbirds return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will begin at 7:35pm, and Saturday's battle will start at 6:05pm.

INDIANA SENTINELS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Stay Perfect on Saturdays

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers continue to claim Saturday as their day. They took down the Indiana Sentinels 4-3 to move to 6-0-0 this season on Saturdays.

"The days of easy games in this league are over," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought that team did quite a few things well and they made it tough on us but the guys really responded."

Indiana took an early lead as Ryan Glazer scored his fourth of the weekend less than four minutes in but 1:27 later, Vincent Dekumbis dangled a Sentinel and sent a shot top shelf to tie the score.

Late in the first, Matt Gellerman notched his first pro goal off a turnover to give Port Huron its first lead of the weekend.

"It feels like it's been a lot of work put in so far," Gellerman said. It feels good to get that first one out of the way."

In the second, the Prowlers got a power play goal off a seeing-eye wrist shot by Alex Johnson from long range. Ethan Esposito brought the Sentinels back within a goal before Johnson converted again, crashing the crease.

Romeo Torain fed Bohdan Zinchenko in front of the Port Huron net to bring Indiana within one in the third but that's as close as they got.

Johnson's two goals led the way while Lukas Lacny extended his point streak to eight games with two assists. Reid Cooper made 21 saves.

Ashton Collazo dished out two helpers for the Sentinels while Rahul Sharma stopped 39 shots.

The Prowlers hit the road to begin a stretch of seven of their next eight games away from home as they visit the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 21 and 22. Both games begin at 7:30 P.M. and can be seen live on the PHP Network.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves KO Hat Tricks in 7th Round of SO

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Finally concluding a 3 weekend set, the Wolves and Hat Tricks faced each other for the 6th game in a row, on this Saturday evening, and this time in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Hat Tricks have won 3 of the 5 previous meetings, including last night's 3-2 overtime win.

Just 1:57 into the first, Noah Robinson would slap a rebound of an Alexander Legkov shot, and beat Watertown starter Breanden Colgan to put the Hat Tricks up 1-0. Also credited with an assist was Justin Movali.

Some outstanding goalkeeping at either end of the ice in the second period, from Wolves starter Colgan and the Hat Tricks Sebastian Resar, made for a scoreless period, although both teams had quality chances. Shots on goal in the period favored the Wolves 14-12.

It took until the 8:12 mark of the third period for the Wolves to get on the board when PJ Demitrio sniped a shot over the glove of Resar, knotting the game at 1-1. Brad Reitter and Chris Corgan would get the helpers on the goal.

The game would remain tied, and for the second night in a row, the Wolves and Hat Tricks headed to overtime.

In the overtime period, there would be an up and down battle on the ice, with neither team able to solve the goaltenders, sending the game to a shootout.

Alexander Legkov scored in the first round to give the Hat Tricks the early edge. Watertown's Yefim Mishkin would even the shootout in the second round knotting it at 1 a piece. The shootout would be scoreless until the 6th round when Danbury's Kadyn Fennell gave the Hat Tricks the edge, only to be matched by the Wolves Matthew Gordan, extending the shootout round even further. It would be lucky number 7 for Watertown as Gordon struck once again, sending the Wolves to the win 2-1.

Next weekend the Wolves host the Indiana Sentinels on Friday night, before getting a rare Saturday night off. The Hat Tricks will head to Binghamton on Friday for the first game of a home and home series with the Black Bears.

Hat Tricks Bested in Seven Round Shootout, Split Weekend Series with Wolves

by Lexi Burkey-Lau

Watertown, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped a hard-fought battle on the road Saturday night, falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Municipal Arena. With this loss, Danbury now sits at 4-5-2-1.

Forward Noah Robinson got the scoring started for the Hat Tricks, less than two minutes into the first period, off a back-door rebound tap-in past Watertown's netminder Breandan Colgan to give Danbury an early lead.

The Wolves could not find the back of the net until 8:12 in the third period when PJ Demitrio put one in with a shot from the top of the left circle past the reaching glove of Hat Tricks goalie Sebastian Resar to tie the game up at one.

Both teams played a more disciplined game, taking only seven combined penalties, compared to the 22 taken the previous night.

For the second straight night, the game reached overtime on a power play; this time, Watertown had the advantage. After five scoreless minutes, the game headed into a seven-round shootout. Watertown forward Matthew Gordon proved to be the difference maker, scoring two on Resar, securing the win for the Wolves.

Despite the loss, Resar delivered another standout performance between the pipes for Danbury, stopping 39 of 40 shots faced during regulation and held strong through more than 65 minutes of play.

The Hat Tricks are back in action at home on November 22nd vs the Binghamton Black Bears for Scout Night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

BILOXI BREAKERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RYAN HUNTER THE OVERTIME HERO AS COLUMBUS WINS, 7-6

by Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 7-6 in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was in net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig started in goal for the Breakers.

Chiwetin Blacksmith opened the scoring for Columbus at 8:15 of the first period, finishing off a terrific passing sequence.

Khaden Henry tied the game for Biloxi, making it 1-1.

At 15:11, while shorthanded, Benjamin Pizzimenti scored his first of two on the night, giving the Dragons the advantage.

Biloxi scored three times in the second period, with Khaden Henry, Jaroslav Yevdokimov, and Declan Conway finding the back of the net.

Columbus had just one goal in the second period, with Chiwetin Blacksmith netting his second of the night.

In the third period, Biloxi scored twice, and Columbus lit the lamp three times. Alex Strojohann, Cody Wickline, and Benjamin Pizzimenti helped the River Dragons force overtime.

In the extra session, Ryan Hunter ended the game with his third goal in his last two games.

"Overall, I'm happy we won, but not with how we played," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Good teams find a way to win, but we should never have been in that situation. We didn't move the puck well, our forwards were a bit lazy coming back, and we were out of sync. I'm glad we still pulled it out, though. Our penalty kill was excellent, scoring twice shorthanded, which was a real positive. But overall, we need to be better."

Tyler Roy earned the win in net for the River Dragons, making 26 saves on 32 shots.

Hunter OTW Lifts Dragons in Thriller

by Devin Dobek

Columbus, GA- Squaring off for the first of nine meetings and the first of four in two weeks, the Breakers and River Dragons put on a show this past Saturday night in Columbus. In a back and forth affair, 2 Pizzementi shorthanded tallies with Hunter's heroics in overtime proved to be enough as Columbus topped Biloxi 7-6.

In the second game of their home opening weekend, the River Dragons were ready to give the Breakers everything they had fueled by the home crowd's energy. The Breakers seemed to be the more poised team early on, generating some Grade A looks and aiming to strike first for the 4th straight game. In between the pipes for Columbus was Tyler Roy, playing his second game in as many days due to the suspension of Trevor Babin. Roy was sharp early when he needed to be, but the Columbus offense was still trying to find their footing to help him. At 8:15, an incredible individual effort by Chiwetin Blacksmith gave them the edge. Making a beautiful toe drag move, Blacksmith found himself in the slot and made one last dangle to his backhand before beating an aggressively-positioned Rosenzweig to light the lamp. The Breakers challenged the goal and were unsuccessful, leading to the first Columbus powerplay for delay of game. The Breakers put together a good kill, and generated some momentum for their offensive group. At 12:53, Khaden Henry fired a snapshot blocker-side to beat Roy and tie the game at 1. Minutes later, Columbus went shorthanded for tripping, and the first Biloxi powerplay in 4 periods was ready to go to work. However, shorthanded-goals against had been an achilles heel all season, and a breakdown at their own blue line paved way for Benjamin Pizzimenti to spring free and fire a backhand shot over Rosenzweig to make it 2-1. Columbus led in shots 14-8 through the opening 20.

Charlie Pens Jr. must've made some great adjustments in the locker room, as the second period was one of the Breakers best frames to date. Just 23 seconds into the frame, #23 Khaden Henry cashed in on an odd-man rush for his second of the night to tie the game at 2. Less than 3 minutes after the equalizer, Mike Winn was booked for a high stick and the Breakers went a man up. Already having surrendered a shortie, Biloxi needed to bounce back in one of the best aspects of their game on the powerplay. 29 seconds into the special teams op, Yaro Yevdokimov found the back of the net on a deflection off a Khaden Henry shot pass to give Biloxi their first lead of the evening at 3-2. But Columbus wouldn't stay quiet long. At 8:08, Chiwetin Blacksmith sniped a wrister to beat Rosenzweig on the far side and make it a tie game at 3-3. The ensuing 10 minutes featured end to end action and chances for both sides, but neither Rosey or Roy wanted to fall behind. Finally at 18:30 the deadlock was broken. Brandon Lucchesi fired a shot that didn't get through and instead deflected right to Declan Conway in the slot who batted it home to restore the lead at 4-3. The Breakers outshot Columbus in the middle chapter 11-9 while outsourcing them 3-1. With 20 minutes to go the stage was set for an excellent finish in Columbus.

The bar was high after an entertaining 40 minutes set the stage for period 3. The Breakers came out sloppy to start, and Columbus capitalized at 5:49 courtesy of Alex Storjohann's tenacious effort outside the crease. Just over 3 minutes later, Cody Wickline potted one to put the Dragons back in front at 5-4. This has typically been a point where the game has gotten away from the Breakers, but they continued to battle. Turning to their top line, at 12:12 Aldiyar Nurlan banged home a rebound on the doorstep to tie the contest. Less than 4 minutes later, Khaden Henry completed his 2nd Hat Trick in a week with a rocket to put the Breakers back in front. Moments later, Columbus went shorthanded for a cross check, and the Breakers had their window to add some insurance. However, as has been their kryptonite, another shorthanded goal was in store. At 14:45, Pizzimenti buried his second shorthanded score of the night after a defensive breakdown to tie it at 6. The final 5 minutes in regulation could not determine a winner, and it was time for overtime.

In the overtime frame each team had some chances. The Breakers' skaters got caught on a long shift, and leading goal scorer Ryan Hunter barreled his way to the goal and flipped a shot over Rosenzweig's glove to lift Columbus to victory.

The Breakers fall to 3-5-1 while Columbus improves to 6-4-0. The two teams will get set to battle in another weekend set this Friday and Saturday at 6:35 CST and 6:05 CST respectively inside the Columbus Civic Center.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

