Hat Tricks Bested in Seven Round Shootout, Split Weekend Series with Wolves

Published on November 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped a hard-fought battle on the road Saturday night, falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Municipal Arena. With this loss, Danbury now sits at 4-5-2-1.

Forward Noah Robinson got the scoring started for the Hat Tricks, less than two minutes into the first period, off a backdoor rebound tap-in past Watertown's netminder Breandan Colgan to give Danbury an early lead.

The Wolves could not find the back of the net until 8:12 in the third period when PJ Demitrio put one in with a shot from the top of the left circle past the reaching glove of Hat Tricks goalie Sebastian Resar to tie the game up at one.

Both teams played a more disciplined game, taking only seven combined penalties, compared to the 22 taken the previous night.

For the second straight night, the game reached overtime on a power play; this time, Watertown had the advantage. After five scoreless minutes, the game headed into a seven-round shootout. Watertown forward Matthew Gordon proved to be the difference maker, scoring two on Resar, securing the win for the Wolves.

Despite the loss, Resar delivered another standout performance between the pipes for Danbury, stopping 39 of 40 shots faced during regulation and held strong through more than 65 minutes of play.

The Hat Tricks are back in action at home on November 22nd vs the Binghamton Black Bears for Scout Night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

