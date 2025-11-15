Hat Tricks Trade Josh Labelle to Twin City Thunderbirds for Financial Considerations

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY- The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that defenseman Josh Labelle has been traded to the Twin City Thunderbirds in exchange for financial considerations.

Labelle, 26, appeared in 10 games for the Hat Tricks this season and recorded two goals and 13 assists for 15 points. The 6-foot-6 defenseman spent the previous two seasons in Danbury and wore an alternate captain's patch last year, in addition to his 10 games this season.

In the 2024-25 season, he played in all 56 regular-season games and posted his best season as a Hat Trick, setting career-highs with 10 goals, 38 assists, and 48 points. He was named Danbury's Defensive Player of the Year.

The Ontario native began his professional career with the Watertown Wolves in the 2021-22 season, during which he played all 56 regular-season games and recorded 30 points (6 G, 24 A).







