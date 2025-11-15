IceCats Drop 5-3 Decision to Columbus

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats dropped a 5-3 game in Columbus to the River Dragons in the team's only game of the weekend.

Things started well for Pee Dee, as the power play converted on an early chance just 4:10 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Patriks Marcinkevics scored from brother Dominics on a cross-ice pass to beat River Dragons goaltender Ty Roy and give the IceCats the lead.

Columbus would respond with a power play goal from Ryan Hunter to tie the game before the end of the first period, then score twice more to build a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Starting the third, the Pee Dee power play once again went to work, This time, Trevor Lord scored with the man advantage from Houston Wilson and Timur Rasulov to bring the IceCats back within a goal.

Unfortunately for Pee Dee, Columbus managed to hold the IceCats offense at bay right up until the final second of regulation when Patriks Marcinkevics recorded his second power play goal of the game at 19:59 for the 5-3 final.

Ricardo Gonzalez made several sensational saves, and finished the night with 23 saves in the loss.

The IceCats are on the road next Friday and Saturday at the Twin City Thunderbirds before returning home the following Wednesday against the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a special "Friendsgiving" game at 7:15 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.