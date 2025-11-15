Hat Tricks Add Forward Anton Rubtsov Ahead of Third Series vs Watertown

November 14, 2025

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks have agreed to terms with forward Anton Rubtsov on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Rubtsov, 26, joins the Hat Tricks after finishing a five-year collegiate career with the University of Alaska - Fairbanks (NCAA DI). During his time in Fairbanks, he posted 67 points (25g, 42a) and 60 penalty minutes in 100 games played.

"Anytime you're able to sign someone who has played 100 D1 collegiate games - you sign him", said Hat Tricks General Manager AJ Galante. "Anton will be a major offensive weapon for us, who also is defensively responsible. As the season has progressed, we continue to identify and recruit talent who will bring us more depth and help us win."

The St. Petersburg, Russia native played junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Lone Star Brahmas, where he became a Robertson Cup Champion in the 2016-17 season before continuing his junior career with the Shreveport Mudbugs (2018-20).







