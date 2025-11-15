FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTER at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Athens Defeats Binghamton 5-3 on Friday Night

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears were defeated by the Athens Rock Lobsters 5-3 on Friday night. It marks the first time this season that Binghamton has lost on home ice.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Athens was able to play spoiler early. Kaysan Gallant scored his first of two at the 15:04 mark of the opening period. Athens held Binghamton to just six shots on goal, their lowest of a period so far this season. Lobsters led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Gallant would strike again quickly in the second. A busted play led to the Rock Lobsters doubling up their lead before Binghamton knew what them. Disaster struck near the tail-end of the period as Athens scored their third goal of the game with just four seconds left in the period. Eric Neiley tallied the goal at 4-on-4 in the dying seconds to make it 3-0.

Binghamton had multiple chances in the opening minutes of the third period with a couple of odd-man rushes, but nothing to show. Athens recorded a second, 4-on-4 goal making it 4-0 before the Black Bears finally woke up.

It proved to be too little too late, but Ivan Bondarenko put the 'Bears on the board. Dan Stone and Gavin Yates both recorded powerplay goals late in the period to make it respectable, but the damage was done. Athens defeats Binghamton 5-3 on Friday night.

Crustaceans Come Out On Top Despite Nervy End

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Binghamton, NY - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Binghamton Black Bears 5-3 Friday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Kayson Gallant got the scoring started and kept it going, singlehandedly taking a 2-0 lead for Athens through the first 22 minutes of the contest. The Red Deer Rocket used his wicked shot to find the net twice past Dominik Tmej.

With seconds remaining in the second period, Eric Neiley sent a missile into the top shelf to triple the Rock Lobsters advantage.

Nearly five minutes into the third period, Luke Croucher stuffed in a shot at the back door to convert on a brilliant Neiley pass.

The Black Bears finally formulated a response with the team's point leader Ivan Bondarenko putting back a C.J. Stubbs shot to scratch one back a minute after Croucher's tally.

The hosts rolled the dice and Michael Greco made them pay with an empty-net goal from distance.

Binghamton attempted to stage a late-game comeback with goals from Gavin Yates and Daniel Stone, but ultimately fell short despite making the game's end nervy for the Athens.

The Rock Lobsters (8-0-1-0, 26 pts) return to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow, Nov. 15 for the series finale against the Black Bears.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Dominate Twin City, Pot Club Record 5 Power Play Goals in 6-3 Win

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before a crowd of nearly 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats turned Superhero Night into SuperPowerPlay Night by scoring a franchise record 5 man advantage markers en route to a commanding 6-3 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds.

Many fans were still finding their seats when the Bobcats opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the contest. Mike Mercurio settled a deflected puck and sent a shot towards the net that was redirected by Kyle Heitzner under the pads of Boris Babik for a quick 1-0 Blue Ridge advantage. Just over half the period later, Heitzner struck again, beautifully backhanding a shot under the bar and in behind Babik just 4 seconds into the power play to double the lead. Heitzner's double-goal night earned him second star honors for the contest.

Both sides played scoreless until Twin City finally responded with a redirect goal from Zach White just over seven minutes into the final frame to bring the Thunderbirds within one. Blue Ridge responded to that swiftly and speedily on the strength of special teams. Three power play goals in a span of just 3:06 catapulted the Bobcats to run away the rest of the night.

The flurry of man advantage markers began with Damon Furuseth's first goal of the season, powering down the wing and sniping a shot over the glove side shoulder of Babik and in. 1:44 later, captain Danny Martin finished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence. 32 seconds after Martin, Justin Daly one-timed a shot home and all of a sudden, Blue Ridge had raced out to a commanding 5-1 lead.

Gus Ford and Jan Salak struck in the third for the Thunderbirds, sandwiched by Daly's second on the night, which came in incredible fashion. Just as he was tripped and had drawn a penalty, Daly amazingly still got a wrist shot away and beat Babik high glove side again for the Bobcats' sixth goal of the night.

Daly's dual-goal effort notched him third star on the night, while Mercurio's bushel of 4 assists earned him first star. Hunter Virostek made 22 saves in net for the Bobcats in the victory.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Both teams meet again tomorrow night on the back end of a home-and-home weekend series in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM from the Fairgrounds Arena, and fans can watch or listen on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network.

Thunderbirds Fall to Bobcats 6-3

by Kendall Grayson

Wytheville, VA - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), fell by a final score of 6-3 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Zach White, Gus Ford, and Jan Salak netted goals for Twin City in the loss.

Kyle Heitzner scored twice in the opening period of Friday's night's game to give Blue Ridge a two-goal advantage in the matchup. Heitzner's first goal of the 1st period was netted twenty-six seconds into the contest. Michael Mercurio and Filip Hlavac each recorded an assist on the goal. Heitzner scored a powerplay goal at 11:08 of the opening period to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead. Heitzner's second goal of the period was assisted by Daniel Martin and Michael Mercurio. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-6 margin during the 1st period, and trailed by two goals entering Friday's 2nd period.

Zach White scored his fourth goal of the season at 13:10 of Friday's middle period to cut the Blue Ridge lead to 2-1. White's goal was assisted by Don Carter Jr. and Gus Ford. After cutting the Bobcats' lead in half, the Thunderbirds surrendered three consecutive powerplay goals in the remaining minutes of the 2nd period. Damon Furuseth scored a powerplay goal at 16:29 of the middle period to give Blue Ridge a 3-1 advantage in the matchup. Danny Martin added a powerplay goal at 18:03 of the 2nd period. His scoring play was assisted by Nikita Kozyrev and Michael Mercurio. The final goal of the 2nd period was netted by Justin Daly. Daly's goal was netted at 18:35 of the period, and was scored on the powerplay. Nicholas Stuckless and Damon Furuseth each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 13-11 margin during the 2nd period, and trailed by four goals entering Friday's final period.

Gus Ford scored an even-strength goal at 7:55 of Friday's final period. Zach White recorded an assist on the scoring play. Justin Daly netted a powerplay goal at 11:05 of the period to give the Bobcats a 6-2 lead in the matchup. The goal was Blue Ridge's fifth powerplay goal of the contest. Jana Salak scored the final goal of the night with less than a minute to play. The goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Jiri Pestuka. Twin City was outshot 14-8 during the 3rd period, and 43-25 overall in the contest.

Boris Babik dropped the game in goal for the Thunderbirds after making 37 saves on 43 shots. Hunter Virostek collected the win in net for the Bobcats in a 22-save-on-25-shot-effort.

The Thunderbirds return home tomorrow night to host the Bobcats for "Camo Night". Puck drop for Saturday's home game is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

INDIANA SENTINELS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Sentinels Blast Prowlers For First Win

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Indiana Sentinels picked up their first win in franchise history with a dominant 9-3 win over the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Place on November 14. It was the first time the Prowlers gave up nine goals since March of 2024.

The trouble for Port Huron began 47 seconds in when Bohdan Zinchenko finished a rush to open the scoring. Later in the period, Zinchenko carved through the Prowlers defense and finished his second. Zinchenko completed the natural hat trick a few minutes later.

Port Huron got one back, but Ryan Glazer connected on the power play twice in the period's final minutes. The goals were his first two as a pro and the Sentinels set a franchise record for goals in a game within 20 minutes as they led 5-1.

After Bobby Price scored the only goal of the middle frame, Jonas Leas restored the four-goal Indiana lead early in the third. Lukas Lacny scored his second of the night before the Sentinels got the final three tallies, two on an empty Port Huron net.

Lacny's two goals put him up to five over the last three games. Bailey Huber made 24 saves in net.

Glazer completed his hat trick with an empty netter while Connor Mullins got the other one and an assist. Romeo Torain, Ashton Collazo and Ethan Esposito dished out two assists apiece. Rahul Sharma stopped 41 shots in his first start of the season.

The Prowlers and Sentinels rematch on November 15 at 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS POUNCE PEE DEE 5-3 IN THE HOME OPENER

by Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-3 on Friday night, at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was in net for the River Dragons, while Ricardo Gonzalez started in goal for the IceCats.

In the opening frame, the two clubs traded power-play goals. At 4:10, Patriks Marcinkevics scored for Pee Dee. Then, at 7:00, while on a power play themselves, Ryan Hunter brought the crowd to its feet, with a beautiful wrist shot for the River Dragons.

4:03 into the second period, Colin Ratt scored his first FPHL goal, after a sweet passive sequence from Brodie Thornton, Chiwetin Blacksmith, and Colin Ratt.

At 17:15, Joel Texmo tipped a net front feed into the goal, assisted by Benjamin Pizzimenti and Brodie Thornton.

In the final frame, at 1:06, while on the power play, Trevor Lord brought his team back within a goal, following a one timer from the left circle.

At 9:27, Ryan Hunter scored again, assisted by Tyler Barrow. Tyler Barrow would add a goal to his two assists a few minutes later, putting Columbus ahead for good, 5-2. In the final second of regulation Patriks Marcinkevics recorded his second power play goal of the game at 19:59 for the 5-3 final.

Tyler Roy earned the win for the River Dragons, making 21 saves on 24 shots, while Ricardo Gonzalez, in the loss for Pee Dee stopped 23 of 28.

The River Dragons will be back in action tomorrow night at home, against the Biloxi Breakers. Puck drop is expected for 7:05 p.m.

ICECATS DROP 5-3 DECISION TO RIVER DRAGONS IN COLUMBUS

Pee Dee Power Play Scores Three Times in Loss

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats dropped a 5-3 game in Columbus to the River Dragons in the team's only game of the weekend.

Things started well for Pee Dee, as the power play converted on an early chance just 4:10 into the game for a 1-0 lead. Patriks Marcinkevics scored from brother Dominics on a cross-ice pass to beat River Dragons goaltender Ty Roy and give the IceCats the lead.

Columbus would respond with a power play goal from Ryan Hunter to tie the game before the end of the first period, then score twice more to build a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Starting the third, the Pee Dee power play once again went to work, This time, Trevor Lord scored with the man advantage from Houston Wilson and Timur Rasulov to bring the IceCats back within a goal.

Unfortunately for Pee Dee, Columbus managed to hold the IceCats offense at bay right up until the final second of regulation when Patriks Marcinkevics recorded his second power play goal of the game at 19:59 for the 5-3 final.

Ricardo Gonzalez made several sensational saves, and finished the night with 23 saves in the loss.

The IceCats are on the road next Friday and Saturday at the Twin City Thunderbirds before returning home the following Wednesday against the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a special "Friendsgiving" game at 7:15 pm ET..

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Fennell's OT Goal Lifts Hat Tricks Past Wolves 3-2

by Tyler Platz

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks got back in the win column, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in overtime on Friday night to improve to 5-5-1 on the season.

Danbury defenseman Kadyn Fennell won it for the Hat Tricks. The left-handed rookie shot the puck on net, and amid scrambling bodies, it rolled in for Dabury's fifth win of the season.

It was a back-and-forth opening period, where both teams kept trading control of the puck. Scoring chances seemed even, but with the advantage of two unsuccessful penalty kills, Watertown outshot Danbury 15-11.

After a Wolves' turnover by defenseman Dustin Henning at the blue line, Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov made them pay with a one-time goal at the 5:58 mark for his league-leading 10th of the season.

Danbury's new addition, forward Anton Rubtsov, out of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, recorded his first point as a Hat Trick with the assist to put Danbury up 1-0.

6:34 into the second frame, Watertown threatened to even the score when Wolves defenseman Adam Zimmerman had the puck in the crease before sprawling Hat Tricks goalie Sebastian Resar made a diving save to maintain the 1-0 lead.

During a Watertown rush with 5:19 on the clock in the period, Wolves forward Steven Klinck put a wrist shot under Resar's blocker to tie the game 1-1.

23 seconds into the third period at the 19:47 mark, Legkov and Rubtsov connected again, this time Legkov assisting on a Rubtsov wrist shot that beat Watertown goalie Breandan Colgan stick side for his first goal as a Hat Trick and of the season.

Similar to the first period, the Wolves were able to generate a high number of shots on multiple man-advantage opportunities. At 6:37, while on the power play, Wolves forward Quinn Chevers knotted the game 2-2 after the Hat Tricks failed to clear the zone.

In overtime at the 2:20 mark, Fennell delivered the game-winner with a goal in tight amidst a scrum in front of Watertown's net.

The Hat Tricks visit Watertown tomorrow for their sixth straight game against the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Christy's 4-Point Night Fuels Monroe

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - If one thing is for certain, it's that Monroe and Biloxi put on a high scoring and physical show every time they collide. Tonight proved to be no different, as a chippy affair with lopsided shot totals favored the Moccasins by a final of 6-3.

After a brief delay for puck drop, it was time to get the action going at the Coast Coliseum for the 4th of 12 matchups between these southern foes. The top half of the frame featured some heavy hits administered from both sides. It was a very back and forth battle with both goaltenders making some big saves early on. At 11:07, Aldiyar Nurlan forced a puck to the slot where it was banged home by Declan Conway to bring Breaker Bay to its feet and open the scoring at 1-0. Nurlan's assist marked his first professional point in his first game. Before the home crowd could finish celebrating, Monroe responded. 17 seconds later Yianni Liarakos muscled a loose puck over the goal line in front of a sprawling Borodkin to tie the game at 1. Scoring in bunches has been a strength for the Mocs, especially in their previous 3 affairs with Biloxi. Tonight would be no exception. Less than 2 minutes later, Monroe buried another 2 tallies. At 15:10 Corson Green fired a shot from the point through traffic that Borodkin never saw to light the lamp for his first FPHL goal. 61 seconds later, Jared Christy walked down the slot untouched and cashed in on the man advantage for his 3rd goal in 3 games to make it 3-1. At this point, Monroe was dominating the physical portion of the game while leading in shots by a whopping 22-6. A too many men blunder for the Breakers with 2 seconds remaining would not make their voyage any easier ahead of period 2.

Period 2 began, and just 14 seconds ticked off before Carlos Fornaris finished an odd-man rush on the powerplay to make it 4-1. The Breakers seemed deflated, and less than 2 minutes later Corey Cunningham found the back of the net for his first of the season to make it 5-1. At this point, Borodkin was lifted from the game with 21 saves on 26 shots. Rosenzweig entered as the substitute. Trailing by 4, the Breakers needed to find a way to crawl back. At 4:26 they turned to their top line, with Yaro Yevdokimov finding a streaking Lucas Piekarczyk who fired it home to make it 5-2. The remaining 15 minutes was just chippiness and cheap shots. The referees were forced to work overtime getting in the middle of altercations that were developing out of thin air. There were a handful of fights on the scoresheet but each ended almost as quickly as they started. The Breakers also did not have an opportunity to go on the powerplay through 40 minutes of play, which has been a catalyst for their offense all season long.

The 3rd period showed promise early on for Biloxi. At 1:14, rookie Aldiyar Nurlan scored his first FPHL goal to bring the Breakers to within two with plenty of time remaining. The Breakers had the momentum, but a delay out of their control sucked the life right out. Across the midway point the game had become much more lethargic. At 12:45, Jared Christy forced in the only goal on Rosenzweig and put the game virtually out of reach. There was no more scoring after the 9th tally, and the clock hit triple zeros with the shot totals a jaw-dropping 52-16 in favor of Monroe.

Monroe improves to 6-2-1 and leaps into 2nd place in the Continental Division. They are off the rest of the weekend and will prepare to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for a pair next weekend in a battle of #1 vs #2. The Breakers fall to 3-5-0, and will have a quick turnaround tomorrow morning as they travel to Columbus to take on the River Dragons at 6:05 CST.







