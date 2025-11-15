Fennell's OT Goal Lifts Hat Tricks Past Wolves, 3-2

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks got back in the win column, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in overtime on Friday night to improve to 5-5-1 on the season.

Danbury defenseman Kadyn Fennell won it for the Hat Tricks. The left-handed rookie shot the puck on net, and amid scrambling bodies, it rolled in for Dabury's fifth win of the season.

It was a back-and-forth opening period, where both teams kept trading control of the puck. Scoring chances seemed even, but with the advantage of two unsuccessful penalty kills, Watertown outshot Danbury 15-11.

After a Wolves' turnover by defenseman Dustin Henning at the blue line, Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov made them pay with a one-time goal at the 5:58 mark for his league-leading 10th of the season.

Danbury's new addition, forward Anton Rubtsov, out of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, recorded his first point as a Hat Trick with the assist to put Danbury up 1-0.

6:34 into the second frame, Watertown threatened to even the score when Wolves defenseman Adam Zimmerman had the puck in the crease before sprawling Hat Tricks goalie Sebastian Resar made a diving save to maintain the 1-0 lead.

During a Watertown rush with 5:19 on the clock in the period, Wolves forward Steven Klinck put a wrist shot under Resar's blocker to tie the game 1-1.

23 seconds into the third period at the 19:47 mark, Legkov and Rubtsov connected again, this time Legkov assisting on a Rubtsov wrist shot that beat Watertown goalie Breandan Colgan stick side for his first goal as a Hat Trick and of the season.

Similar to the first period, the Wolves were able to generate a high number of shots on multiple man-advantage opportunities. At 6:37, while on the power play, Wolves forward Quinn Chevers knotted the game 2-2 after the Hat Tricks failed to clear the zone.

In overtime at the 2:20 mark, Fennell delivered the game-winner with a goal in tight amidst a scrum in front of Watertown's net.

The Hat Tricks visit Watertown tomorrow for their sixth straight game against the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.







