Sentinels Blast Prowlers for First Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Indiana Sentinels picked up their first win in franchise history with a dominant 9-3 win over the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Place on November 14. It was the first time the Prowlers gave up nine goals since March of 2024.

The trouble for Port Huron began 47 seconds in when Bohdan Zinchenko finished a rush to open the scoring. Later in the period, Zinchenko carved through the Prowlers defense and finished his second. Zinchenko completed the natural hat trick a few minutes later.

Port Huron got one back, but Ryan Glazer connected on the power play twice in the period's final minutes. The goals were his first two as a pro and the Sentinels set a franchise record for goals in a game within 20 minutes as they led 5-1.

After Bobby Price scored the only goal of the middle frame, Jonas Leas restored the four-goal Indiana lead early in the third. Lukas Lacny scored his second of the night before the Sentinels got the final three tallies, two on an empty Port Huron net.

Lacny's two goals put him up to five over the last three games. Bailey Huber made 24 saves in net.

Glazer completed his hat trick with an empty netter while Connor Mullins got the other one and an assist. Romeo Torain, Ashton Collazo and Ethan Esposito dished out two assists apiece. Rahul Sharma stopped 41 shots in his first start of the season.

The Prowlers and Sentinels rematch on November 15 at 6:05 P.M.







