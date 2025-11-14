Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against Bobcats

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for this weekend's two-game series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tonight's game will be played on the road at Hitachi Energy Arena, and will begin at 7:30pm ET. Tomorrow night's home game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET. Tickets to tomorrow's game may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Twin City (2-6-0) hits the ice this weekend after splitting last weekend's two-game series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena with the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds fell to the River Dragons one week ago by a final score of 4-3, and bounced back with a 6-3 victory on Saturday. Goal scorers during last weekend's series for Twin City included Roman Kraemer (2), Jon Buttitta (2), Michael Mania (2), Gus Ford, Liam Blomquist, and Jiri Pestuka. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through the first eight games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (7), Roman Kraemer (3), and Zach White (3). Twin City dropped a 5-1 home decision to Blue Ridge on Friday, October 24th. The Thunderbirds and the Bobcats will face off twelve times during the 2025-2026 regular season.

Blue Ridge (4-4-0) enters this weekend's set of games against Twin City as the 5th-place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. The Bobcats split games on home ice last weekend against the Port Huron Prowlers. Blue Ridge won a 4-3 decision on Friday night, and dropped Saturday's game by a final score of 4-3. Scoring leaders for the Bobcats entering this weekend's games against the Thunderbirds include Brandon Reller (6), Kyle Heitzner (5), and Michael Mercurio (5). Following this weekend's two-game series against Twin City, Blue Ridge will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Port Huron Prowlers at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Sporfie, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







