Bobcats Dominate Twin City, Pot Club Record 5 Power Play Goals in 6-3 Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of nearly 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats turned Superhero Night into SuperPowerPlay Night by scoring a franchise record 5 man advantage markers en route to a commanding 6-3 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds.

Many fans were still finding their seats when the Bobcats opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the contest. Mike Mercurio settled a deflected puck and sent a shot towards the net that was redirected by Kyle Heitzner under the pads of Boris Babik for a quick 1-0 Blue Ridge advantage. Just over half the period later, Heitzner struck again, beautifully backhanding a shot under the bar and in behind Babik just 4 seconds into the power play to double the lead. Heitzner's double-goal night earned him second star honors for the contest.

Both sides played scoreless until Twin City finally responded with a redirect goal from Zach White just over seven minutes into the final frame to bring the Thunderbirds within one. Blue Ridge responded to that swiftly and speedily on the strength of special teams. Three power play goals in a span of just 3:06 catapulted the Bobcats to run away the rest of the night.

The flurry of man advantage markers began with Damon Furuseth's first goal of the season, powering down the wing and sniping a shot over the glove side shoulder of Babik and in. 1:44 later, captain Danny Martin finished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence. 32 seconds after Martin, Justin Daly one-timed a shot home and all of a sudden, Blue Ridge had raced out to a commanding 5-1 lead.

Gus Ford and Jan Salak struck in the third for the Thunderbirds, sandwiched by Daly's second on the night, which came in incredible fashion. Just as he was tripped and had drawn a penalty, Daly amazingly still got a wrist shot away and beat Babik high glove side again for the Bobcats' sixth goal of the night.

Daly's dual-goal effort notched him third star on the night, while Mercurio's bushel of 4 assists earned him first star. Hunter Virostek made 22 saves in net for the Bobcats in the victory.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night on the back end of a home-and-home weekend series in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM from the Fairgrounds Arena, and fans can watch or listen on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network.







