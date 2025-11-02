IceCats Complete Weekend Sweep of Blue Ridge

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Pee Dee IceCats rode a five-goal second period outburst to a 6-3 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night to sweep the weekend series.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Patricks Marcinkevics started the scoring barrage just 1:18 into the second period, his first of two on the night from brother Dominicks. Nine minutes and thirty-six seconds later four more pucks found the net behind Blue Ridge starter Anthony Shrum off the sticks of Trevor Lord (twice), Patricks Marcinkevics again, and Dominicks Marcinkevics for a 5-1 lead.

The Bobcats did not go quietly, responding with two goals in 13 seconds before the end of the period to make it 5-3 at the break.

Houston Wilson added an insurance marker in the third period to cap the 6-3 win and give Pee Dee it's fifth win of the season.

Notes:

- In total, the IceCats scored 14 goals in two games against Blue Ridge, including three shorthanded goals.

- Six IceCats notched multi-point efforts in the win.

- Pee Dee is now off for almost two weeks, next playing in Columbus against the River Dragons on Friday, November 14.

The next IceCats home game is Wednesday, November 24 at 7:15 pm against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets are on sale now via PeeDeeProHockey.com and at the Florence Center box office.







