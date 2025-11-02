Sentinels Earn Their First Point, But Topeka Sweeps Weekend 4-3

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Scarecrows and Sentinels met for the fourth time this season and second time this year at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night. Topeka has dominated the season series winning all three of the contests in both teams inaugural seasons.

Both teams had opportunities in period one but it was a funky play just 4:48 into the game that wound up giving Indiana a 1-0 lead as a Maximus Marek-Tortorella shot hit off the netminder and a skate in front to wind up in the back of the net behind Daniil Bryzgalov,

Topeka's power play started off the second frame and after a flurry of opportunities Hugo Koch scooped up a Gordon Whalen rebound and put it over the shoulder of Chris Curr just 1:31 into the period to tie the game at one. 4:12 later Denis Zaychik was able to get the puck in the slot in front of Bryzgalov and double bounce one past him to give Indiana back their lead, 2-1. However just before the halfway point of the period Scott Coash continued his hot weekend finding the back of the net on a rush chance that beat Curr cleanly to tie the game up at 2-2.

With a lot of back and forth it seemed the final period of regulation was set to drag on all night, but with 2:25 to go Carter Thronton tipped home a TJ Sneath shot to give Topeka a 3-2 lead, their first of the night. After a later penalty call on Hugo Koch, Indiana pulled their goaltender and Ethan Esposito tallied his first of the year on a power play as time ticked down in the third.

For the first time this year Topeka and Indiana went to overtime securing Indiana their first point of the season. After three power play goals in regulation it was a power play goal that wrapped up the game as Jacob Gagnon drove the net and scored on his own rebound with just twenty seconds left to go in the overtime period.

Bryzgalov stopped 28 of 31 for his second win of the season.

The Scarecrows are off for two weeks but return to action in Baton Rouge on November 21st! Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie!







