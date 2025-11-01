Blue Ridge Bobcats End Partnership with Jersey Manufacturer HitClub Hockey

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats have made the difficult decision to end all business ties with our jersey manufacturer partner, HitClub Hockey, effective immediately. While this decision was not made lightly, we must do what is right for our organization and our fans.

We partnered with HitClub Hockey as a new and growing company in good faith and chose to re-sign with them this season despite several major challenges last year. Unfortunately, this season has begun with even greater issues - including incorrect player jersey sizes, missing nameplates, undelivered warm-up jerseys, and significant delays in our fan pre-order shipments.

We have also learned that certain items previously reported as shipped by the manufacturer were, in fact, never sent.

We want to apologize to our fans who placed pre-orders, as we will now be reordering those jerseys through a new American based manufacturer to ensure proper quality and delivery.

Due to these ongoing issues, our Military Night jerseys will not arrive in time for the game on November 8th. The Military Night promotion will still take place as scheduled, and the specialty jerseys will be worn at a later date.

You may still see HitClub-branded material being worn or displayed due to existing contractual obligations, but please know that the Blue Ridge Bobcats have officially cut all business ties with the company.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans, partners, and community as we work to resolve these issues and continue providing a first-class experience both on and off the ice.

- Vice President Jimmy Milliken

