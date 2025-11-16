Black Bears Batter Rock Lobsters

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Athens Rock Lobsters were defeated 7-1 by the Binghamton Black Bears Saturday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena; it marked the heaviest margin of defeat in Athens' franchise history.

The Lobsters' long night started in the first period, with a defensive mistake turning into an Ivan Bondarenko breakaway goal at the 12:05 mark.

The lead lasted 1:15 however, with Matt Garcia scoring his first of the year from distance.

An early penalty from the visitors was converted into a Binghamton power play goal via Austin D'Orazio.

It was all downhill from there for the Rock Lobsters, letting up a total of five-more unanswered goals for a final scoreline of 7-1

The Rock Lobsters (8-1-1-0, 26 pts) have their season-opening win streak end at nine games and will look to get back in the win column with a road set against the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drops on game one against the Snakes on Friday, Nov. 21 at 8:05 p.m.







