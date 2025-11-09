Rock Lobsters Reignite Rivalry, Light up Snakes on Military Appreciation Night

Published on November 9, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 6-2 on Military Appreciation Night, a Saturday-night victory for the Crustaceans to stay undefeated on the year.

The rivalry between the two Continental Division teams returned to the Tank with aplomb, starting with Daniil Glukharyov and Casey Gerstein dropping the gloves and the Russian scoring a double-leg takedown to end the tussle.

The Moccasins scored two goals right out of that fight, with Carlos Fornaris and Jared Christy taking a 2-0 lead with tallies a minute apart.

The Crustaceans proved they weren't shell-shocked though, beginning their claw back with a long-range shot that snuck through the five hole of Richie Parent after he collided with Eric Neiley in the crease.

Continuing his red-hot start to his professional career, Luke Croucher redirected a Neiley pass with his backhand for his fifth goal of the year.

Starting the second period with a 2-2 scoreline, the Rock Lobsters exploded for four goals over the next 20 minutes.

Athens found its first lead at the 6:25 mark as the partnership of Neiley and Garrett Milan proved fruitful yet again. Neiley fed Milan, who flipped it in under the bar.

Kayson Gallant found a loose puck at the blue line and doubled the host's lead with a bar-down shot with 12 minutes expired.

The Lobsters continued to cruise, with Filip Virgili converting on a saved Greco shot.

Another power play goal to add to the Rock Lobsters season, Croucher scored his second of the night and the final goal of the game before a scoreless third period.

Carter McPhail saved 34 of the 36 shots he faced, with the rookie also remaining undefeated with a 4-0-0 record.

The Rock Lobsters (7-0-0-0, 21 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. for Faith and Family night.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

Rock Lobsters Reignite Rivalry, Light up Snakes on Military Appreciation Night - Athens Rock Lobsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.