Athens Rock Lobsters Announce 3 Year Broadcast Deal with Peachtree Sports Network

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are taking their brand of hockey (the hits, the heart, and the humor) to television screens across Georgia. The organization announced today a three-year broadcast partnership with Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) that will showcase select home games live and free-to-air throughout the 2025-26 season.

For a team that has quickly captured the spirit of Athens since its founding, this partnership marks the next stage in growing the Rock Lobsters' reach beyond the boards of Akins Ford Arena and into homes from Atlanta to Augusta.

"From day one, our mission has been to make Athens Rock Lobsters hockey something everyone can experience," said Britton Briley, Chief Marketing Officer for the Rock Lobsters. "Partnering with Peachtree Sports Network allows us to bring the excitement, energy, and community of our games to fans who can't always make the trip to the rink. This isn't just exposure, it's about the connection."

Eight Games, One Statewide Stage

Peachtree Sports Network, a Gray Television property, launched in 2023 as Georgia's dedicated home for live, local sports. Through this agreement, the network will carry eight Athens Rock Lobsters home games live this season, giving fans across the state an unfiltered look at one of the FPHL's most electrifying new teams.

2025-26 Peachtree Sports Network Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, November 9 vs. Monroe Moccasins - 4:05 PM

Wednesday, December 31 vs. River Dragons - 7:05 PM

Sunday, January 11 vs. River Dragons - 4:05 PM

Friday, January 23 vs. Biloxi Breakers - 7:05 PM

Friday, January 30 vs. Pee Dee IceCats - 7:05 PM

Sunday, February 1 vs. River Dragons - 4:05 PM

Wednesday, February 18 vs. River Dragons - 10:35 AM (Education Day Game)

Sunday, March 1 vs. Twin City Thunderbirds - 4:05 PM

Sunday, March 29 vs. Monroe Moccasins - 4:05 PM

The broadcasts will be available over the air on WPCH 17.2, as well as across PSN's network of Gray Television affiliates and digital streaming platforms completely free to viewers.

A Win for Georgia Sports Fans

For Erik Schrader, Vice President and General Manager of Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network, the addition of the Rock Lobsters fits squarely within the network's mission to spotlight Georgia's most compelling local sports stories.

"The Rock Lobsters are the kind of team that embodies what Peachtree Sports Network is all about -- community, excitement, and accessibility," Schrader said. "We're proud to bring their games to fans across the state and continue growing our commitment to regional sports coverage that matters."

That emphasis on accessibility resonates with Rock Lobsters fans, many of whom have helped turn Akins Ford Arena into one of the most distinctive environments in minor league hockey. With themed nights, musical performances, and a loyal base of fans who've made "Don't Rock Alone" a mantra, the team's culture is tailor-made for broadcast storytelling.

The partnership also signifies a growing recognition of the Athens market as a key sports and entertainment hub. Beyond hockey, Athens continues to emerge as a cultural cross-section of college town enthusiasm, Southern creativity, and community pride; the same values Peachtree Sports Network aims to amplify. "This is about showcasing Athens," Briley added. "It's about showing the rest of Georgia what makes this community special; not just our hockey, but the fans, the music, and the energy that makes our city come alive."







