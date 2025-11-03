Zydeco Battle Hard But Fall Short in Weekend Set vs. Columbus

Published on November 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco showed plenty of fight in a competitive two-game weekend at the Raising Cane's.

River Center but came up short in both matchups against the Columbus River Dragons, falling 7-1 on Friday before a narrow 4-3 loss on Saturday.

Friday: Slow Start, Tough Finish

Baton Rouge grabbed an early lead on a power-play goal from Scott Shorrock, assisted by Tyler Larwood and Nick Ketola, but Columbus responded with seven unanswered tallies to take control. Jake Cox and Dmitry Kuznetsovgenerated several high-danger chances, while goaltenders Bailey Stephens and Juho Nupponen split time in net, combining for 19 saves.

Saturday: Strong Response Comes Up Just Short

The Zydeco answered back with one of their most complete efforts of the young season in Saturday's rematch. Ross Bartlett opened the scoring less than two minutes in off a feed from Narek Aleksanyan, and Jake Cox added his second of the year later in the period to make it 2-1.

In the second, Hunter Hall buried a cross-ice feed from Tyler Larwood and Chris Ciolek to put Baton Rouge ahead 3-2, but the River Dragons rallied in the third with two unanswered goals - including the game-winner from Ryan Hunterat 5:31.

Ed Coffey, making his first start of the season, stopped 26 of 30 shots and kept the game close through the final horn.

Weekend Leaders

Jake Cox: 1 G, 1 A - Leads the team with five points.

Ross Bartlett: 1 G, 1 A - Sparked the offense early Saturday.

Tyler Larwood: 2 A - Continues to drive the top line.

Hunter Hall: 1 G - First of the season; strong net-front presence.

Looking Ahead: Military Night - Friday, November 7

The Zydeco return home Friday, November 7 for Military Appreciation Night when they host the Biloxi Breakers at 7:05 p.m.

Baton Rouge will wear custom military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefiting local veterans' organizations. The night will feature pregame ceremonies, in-game tributes, and special recognitions honoring the service and sacrifice of military personnel across Louisiana.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame salute and stay after the final horn for the jersey auction.

Tickets are available now at our Ticketmaster page or at the Raising Cane's River Center Box Office.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.