Zydeco Wins First Game of the 2025-2026 Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe, LA. - The Baton Rouge Zydeco opened their 2025-26 campaign in convincing fashion Saturday night, skating to a 4-1 victory over the Monroe Moccasins at the Monroe Civic Center. The win marked the first professional coaching victory for Head Coach Chad Bailey, as well as the first professional goals for forward Rene Hiekkataipale, who led the way with a two-goal performance.

Baton Rouge wasted no time setting the tone. Just 1:52 into the contest, Hiekkataipale found the back of the net on a crisp feed from Santeri Salminen and Seth Bacon to give the Zydeco an early 1-0 lead. The pressure continued midway through the first period when Dmitry Kuznetsov buried a shot from the slot, assisted by Ethan Matchim and Ross Bartlett, extending the advantage to 2-0 after twenty minutes.

The second period showcased Baton Rouge's special-teams prowess. Despite Monroe's physical pushback, the Zydeco's penalty kill and goaltending stood tall. While shorthanded at 7:19, Tyler Larwood capitalized on a turnover and fired home a breakaway tally assisted by Narek Aleksanyan and Brice French to make it 3-0. Late in the frame, Hiekkataipale struck again - this time on the power play - ripping a shot past the glove of Moccasins netminder Richie Parent off another setup from Matchim. That goal, Hiekkataipale's second of the night, sent Baton Rouge to the locker room up 4-0.

Monroe finally broke through late in the third period when Austin Albrecht scored off a feed from Carlos Fornaris, but it was too little, too late. The Moccasins outshot the Zydeco 37-31, yet goaltender Bailey Stephens stood tall all evening, turning aside 36 shots in a commanding performance that kept the game firmly in Baton Rouge's control.

Tempers flared as the clock wound down, with both sides combining for over 100 penalty minutes - including multiple game misconducts against Monroe - but the Zydeco kept their composure to close out the win.

Hiekkataipale earned First Star honors with his two-goal debut, Matchim claimed Second Star for his two assists, and Monroe's Corey Cunningham was named Third Star for his physical play.

With the 4-1 win, Baton Rouge starts the season 1-0-0, carrying momentum into their upcoming home opener. For Coach Bailey and the Zydeco, it was a statement start - disciplined, determined, and defined by teamwork.







