Aleksanyan Returning for his Third Season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco

Published on September 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Welcome back to the Zydeco, forward, Narek Aleksanyan.

Narek is returning to Baton Rouge for his third season with the Zydeco. Narek brings speed and skill to the roster, having accumulated a total of 32 points with 17 goals and 15 assists at the end of last regular season.

We are so happy to have him back with us this upcoming season and can't wait to see him hit the ice next month!







