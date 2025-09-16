Cornhole Event at Twins BBQ Co. October 2

Published on September 16, 2025

DANBURY - Fans are invited to join the Danbury Hat Tricks for a special Cornhole Night on Thursday, Oct. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Twins BBQ Co., located at 401 Federal Rd in Brookfield.

Guests can enjoy casual cornhole games, drink specials, and food available for purchase while getting the chance to meet the Hat Tricks' new head coach John Bierchen ahead of the 2025-26 season. The event offers fans a fun, relaxed evening to connect with the team before the Meet the Team event at VANS on Oct. 8 and Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 10 against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Twins BBQ Co., a proud partner of the Hat Tricks, serves award-winning barbecue classics alongside a wide selection of craft beers and cocktails in a family-friendly atmosphere. Twins BBQ will continue to serve its fan-favorite pulled pork sandwiches at Hat Tricks home games on the second floor of the Danbury Ice Arena. In addition, on selected nights this season, fans can visit Twins BBQ's new concourse-level stand to enjoy smoked meatball, turkey, and sausage-and-pepper sandwiches. Twins BBQ will also maintain a strong presence inside the arena with signage and featured spots during live game broadcasts.







