Single Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday September 22nd

Published on September 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows of the FPHL in conjunction with the Stormont Vail Events Center and the Cable Dahmer box office are excited to announce single game tickets for the Scarecrows inaugural season go on sale beginning Monday September 22nd.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Stormont Vail Events Center at the Cable Dahmer Box Office. Single Game Tickets start at just $16.







