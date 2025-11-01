Coash Goes Natural, Hat Trick Leads Scarecrows to Victory, 4-2

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka and Indiana met up for the third of fourteen season meetings just days after Indiana named their new coach, Everett Thompson, and revamped their roster in a total overhaul.

The Scarecrows came out with a similar toughness to what they brought into opening weekend as they battled against the new Indiana lineup. Marian Pazitka took a double minor for high sticking giving Topeka the first opportunity on special teams and after a lot of zone work Scott Coash forced himself netfront and after being taken down from a seated position fired a rocket past Chris Curr for the 1-0 lead at 7:47 of the period. 1:16 later on a two on one Tyler Inlow, in his first professional game, shot one off the Curr's pad that bounced right to Coash for his second of the game to put Topeka up 2-0.

Coash wasted little time in the second period as just 1:38 in he found the back of the net for the first ever hat trick, which also was a natural hat trick, to give the Scarecrows the 3-0 advantage. The perfect night for Daniil Bryzgalov came to an end 8:01 into the second frame as Bohdan Zinchenko was left alone in front of the net and backhanded one past Bryzgalov to close the gap to 3-1. 6:59 later Jacob Gagnon was able to score on the power play on a ripper from the point to give Topeka their three goal lead back, 4-1. On a late power play the Sentinels narrowed the gap once again as Zinchenko crashed the net and found a way to beat Bryzgalov to narrow the gap to 4-2, but neither side could find the net again as the game ended.

Brygalov stopped 25 of 27 for the win, his first of the season.

