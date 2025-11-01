Moccasins Survive and Spoil Breakers' Home Opener

BILOXI, MS - After a long and productive offseason, it was time to give Breaker Bay the proper christening it deserved. To say the game was entertaining would be an understatement. In a barn burner, Monroe was able to stave off a late Breakers comeback to hold on and win 7-6 on Halloween opening night in Biloxi.

Period 1 began fast and furious. Both teams were flying from end to end generating opportunities against 2 exceptional goaltenders with volumes of experience. For the Breakers, former OHLer Josh Rosenzweig returned to the pipes after claiming the first win in franchise history a couple weeks ago. For Monroe, it was Henry Graham, a former National Champion at UMass making his professional debut. The Breakers went to the man advantage first, a place they have been so successful in the early part of the season. After an empty trip, Monroe went up a man. On the powerplay, a familiar face and former Mississippi Sea Wolf Yianni Liarakos opened the scoring from his former and current teammate Sam Turner and Frank Schumacher. But the Breakers were not going to bow out in front of a loud opening night crowd... Just over 4 minutes later, fan favorite Yaro Yevdokimov potted the first home goal in franchise history to tie it at 1. With the momentum, about 2 and a half minutes later Khaden Henry buried a snapshot from Yevdokimov and Piekarczyk to put the Breakers in front. The score would hold at 2-1 Biloxi through the opening 20, with Monroe leading in shots 12-6.

The Breakers carried their momentum over from period 1 to open the second with a quick Cole Crowder goal to extend the lead to 2. With the building rocking, Monroe needed an answer. They found it with Carlos Fornaris stealing one back to pull the Mocs to within 1. Little did the home team know this would open up a 4 goal second period burst for the Mocs. Exactly 9 minutes later, Yianni Liarakos notched the equalizer, his second of the night on the powerplay. Some bad late penalties really shifted the scales to the visitors. At 19:28, Monroe secured a late mark on the powerplay, courtesy of their captain Frank Schumacher. The Breakers 2 goal cushion all of a sudden was a 1 goal deficit. But to make matters worse, off the ensuing faceoff a perfect zone entry by the Moccasins paved the way for Andrew Bellant to bang home a one-timer and make it 5-3. Monroe outshot the Breakers 22-7 in the third period alone, and were rewarded with 4 unanswered tallies.

Trailing by 2, there was still plenty of time for a run of their own. But the Moccasins would postpone the surge with 2 more goals to bring the total to 6 unanswered. At 2:39, Yianni Liarakos completed his hat trick with another bullet. But one of the most glaring errors the Breakers made tonight was the shorthanded tally to Ben Stefanini at the midway point of the chapter to make it 7-3. It proved to be glaring because moments later the Breakers rattled off 3 straight powerplay goals in less than 5 minutes. At 10:23 it was Cole Crowder's second of the night. And then at 14:38 it was Lucas Piekarczyk with a gritty goal to close the gap to 2. Cole Crowder's hat-trick goal just 37 seconds later had the building on fire in a barnburner with just inside 5 minutes remaining. Unfortunately for the home fans, the well would dry up. Another late penalty took the wind out of their sails as Monroe controlled the puck the rest of the way and staved off a late Breakers comeback to win it 7-6.

The two teams will battle again tomorrow night in game 3/12 of a developing rivalry inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 7:00 CST.







