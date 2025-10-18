Scarecrows Snag Home Opener

TOPEKA, KS - It was opening night in Topeka, and the Breakers would look to spoil the home opener in front of 6000 rabid Scarecrows fans. Unfortunately, fueled by Thomas Murphy's career night, the Scarecrows were able to escape their blunders on the penalty sheet and take down Biloxi 5-2.

The game had a delayed start inside the Stormont Vail Events Center due to an incredible pre-game ceremony christening pro hockey back in Topeka for the first time in over 20 years. There were 3 cruisers on the ice with sirens blaring as the Scarecrows all took the ice with American Flags. The only skater without the stars and stripes with him was Wichita native Quinn O'Reilly, with the flag of Kansas. The puck would eventually drop closer to 7:40, in front of a loud and raucous Topeka environment. The 'Crows came out hot, banging bodies and controlling the zone time early on. They were eventually rewarded when Thomas Murphy weaved through Vlad Pavlov and flipped the puck over Bouchard's glove to open the scoring at 1-0. The Breakers began to mount some pressure of their own after heading to the man advantage, but it was almost instantaneously snuffed out once the penalty clock ended. Back the other way, Sneath tipped home a shot from Lind to double the lead at 2-0. But the door of opportunity would open for the Breakers with the Scarecrows taking back to back minor penalties. On the 2 man advantage, Cole Crowder scored his 2nd goal in as many games as a Breaker to cut the deficit to 1. As the horn sounded with 40 minutes to play, it was anybody's contest. The shots favored Topeka at 11-9.

The Breakers looked to build off of their most recent goal heading into the second frame. However, a Cole Crowder double minor for high sticking would leave them shorthanded for 4 minutes. After a great kill, it was time to go to work. But once again, the Breakers momentum would be thwarted by Thomas Murphy, backhanding home his 2nd of the night to restore the lead to two. Murphy had just 3 goals and 4 assists in his career 38 games prior to tonight. It was safe to say he was having a career day. Back and forth they went in the back half of the frame. A back half littered with penalty minutes and opportunities for both sides. But after all of the exchanges, it was a dreaded final minute powerplay goal from Elijah WIlson to boost the lead to 3. In the closing seconds, Jakub Volf was booked for slashing, and the Breakers would get set to make the necessary adjustments to pull closer, beginning the final chapter a man up.

A familiar face potted the powerplay goal to begin period 3, former FPHL goals leader and Mississippi SeaWolf Yaro Yevdokimov. The Breakers had once again pulled to within 2, but did they have enough to pull off a comeback? Well it would be hard to generate momentum for either side the rest of the way. Breakers goaltender Eloi Bouchard was run over twice, resulting in a litter of penalties down the stretch. With long stoppages late in the game, the Breakers struggled to find a tempo and were buried by a Scott Coash empty-netter to cement the score at 5-2.

The two teams will square off once again tomorrow night at 7:05 CST inside the Stormont Vail Events Center, with player assistant and legendary enforcer Justin Schmitt returning to the lineup.







