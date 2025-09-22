The Current: The Bayou Battles

BILOXI, MS - As the Breakers inch closer to their inaugural puck drop, it's time to take a closer look at their opponents for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. Two of the most intriguing matchups-and early candidates to become true rivalries-will be against the Monroe Moccasins and the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Biloxi will face each club 12 times over the course of the season, with both organizations undergoing notable changes that will shape the battles ahead.

Monroe Moccasins

Matchups (12): Home (7): 10/31, 11/1, 11/14, 12/19, 12/20, 1/15, 1/16. Away (5): 10/11, 11/23, 12/12, 12/13, 12/31

The Monroe Moccasins concluded their inaugural season with flashes of promise but ultimately fell short of expectations. Despite a roster that was bolstered with talent throughout the year, the team struggled to find consistency, finishing with a 22-25-9 record and placing sixth in the Continental Division, missing the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Monroe community quickly established itself as one of the strongest fan bases in the FPHL. The Monroe Civic Center-affectionately known as "The Snake Pit"-was regularly packed, with multiple sellouts across the season. Attendance figures consistently rivaled those of the Binghamton Black Bears, an established franchise playing in a former AHL arena. The energy and enthusiasm in Monroe have made it clear that professional hockey is here to stay in Northern Louisiana for years to come.

Following the season, Gary Gill parted ways as head coach, paving the path for associate coach Jay Croop to be promoted to head coach and assistant general manager. Croop, a respected veteran of the game, brings a wealth of experience from his playing career and will play a vital role in recruiting and developing top talent.

Looking ahead, the organization has already made significant moves to build momentum. Team President Parker Moskal announced a landmark addition to the ownership group: NHL legend Jeremy Roenick has joined as a partner and investor. A former 8th overall draft pick, Roenick recorded 513 goals and 703 assists over a 20-year NHL career and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024. His presence provides Monroe with invaluable experience at the sport's highest level, while also serving as a major draw for talent and a trusted voice in hockey operations.

Key Returners: Frank Schumacher (D), Rasmus Asp (D), Yianni Liarakos (F), Corey Cunningham (F), Kalle Koivuniemi (D), Seth Bacon (F), Sean Kuhn (G)

The Moccasins return a strong core for the upcoming season, highlighted by their top three scoring defensemen and several fan-favorite forwards.

Captain Frank Schumacher, fresh off a 30-point campaign, will once again lead the charge as Monroe looks to build on last year with a refreshed, determined group. Rasmus Asp, acquired midseason from the Venom, brings elite two-way ability to the blue line. A former FPHL Defenseman of the Year, Asp has established himself as one of the league's most complete players. Kalle Koivuniemi, who led the team with a +13 rating, was second only to Schumacher in defensive scoring and continues to be a difference-maker every time he takes the ice.

Up front, the offense is bolstered by several proven producers. Yianni Liarakos, one of the most prolific players in FPHL history with 412 career points (9th all-time), quickly made his presence felt after joining Monroe midseason, nearly averaging a point per game. Corey Cunningham also returns after an impressive 37 points in 38 games, finishing fourth on the team in scoring and first among returners. Fan favorite Seth Bacon is back as well, bringing grit and toughness to the lineup with 96 penalty minutes last season, while never shying away from the physical side of the game.

In goal, Sean Kuhn looks to build on a breakout stretch run. After a slow start, Kuhn seized the starting job and finished with four shutouts-tied for second-most in the league-showcasing his potential to be a true number one goaltender.

Key Additions: Tucker Scantlebury (F), Austin Albrecht (F), Dylan Hullaby (F)

The Moccasins also made several high-impact additions this offseason, further strengthening their roster on both sides of the puck.

Former Port Huron Prowlers captain Tucker Scantlebury was acquired midway through the summer, bringing proven scoring ability and a commanding physical presence. A career point-per-game producer, Scantlebury enters his fourth FPHL season with a reputation as both a playmaker and an enforcer, amassing 429 penalty minutes in 104 games with Port Huron. His mix of skill and toughness makes him a central piece in President Parker Moskal's vision of building a high-scoring, physical, and entertaining team.

Perhaps the most surprising move of the offseason came with the signing of Austin Albrecht, a 29-year-old forward with extensive experience in the ECHL and SPHL. A former Division I standout, Albrecht has worn a letter at multiple stops in his career, bringing rare leadership and professionalism to the Fed. His presence is expected to have an immediate impact on and off the ice.

Rounding out the headline additions is the reunion with Dylan Hullaby. Last season, Hullaby saw limited minutes in Monroe, registering six points in 20 games before being dealt to the Danbury Hat Tricks. Once there, he thrived, producing 13 goals and 12 assists in 29 games. Now back in Louisiana, Hullaby aims to carry that momentum into the new season and make the most of his second stint with the Moccasins.

Key Departures: Dustin Jessau (F), Scott Coash (F), Blake Anderson (F), Trygve Many Guns (F)

Dustin Jesseau, acquired just before last year's trade deadline as part of a late playoff push, showcased his offensive firepower by averaging nearly two points per game in 2024-25. A premier playmaker, Jesseau's production was undeniable, though his frequent penalties and multiple suspensions often put the team shorthanded. This season, he takes his talents to Moskal's other franchise, the PeeDee Ice Cats.

Monroe also lost its leading scorer, Scott Coash, who posted 42 points last season. With his rights unprotected, Coash was selected by the Topeka Scarecrows in the expansion draft, leaving a major vacancy in the Moccasins' offensive attack.

Rookie standout Blake Anderson was another difficult departure. After tallying 40 points in his first professional season, Anderson was included in the trade package that brought former Port Huron captain Tucker Scantlebury to Monroe.

Finally, Trygve Many Guns, one of Monroe's most effective net-front presences, was also taken by Topeka in the expansion draft. Known for his size and physicality on the power play, Many Guns tied for the team lead with five power-play goals last season.

Baton Rouge Zydeco

Matchups (12): Home (6): 11/8, 12/26, 12/27, 2/7, 3/27, 3/28 Away (6): 11/7, 11/28, 11/29, 4/9, 4/10, 4/11

The Baton Rouge Zydeco enter their third season with their sights set on a deeper playoff run. After winning just 16 games in their inaugural campaign (2023), the team bounced back in year two with 31 victories-good enough to secure the fifth and final playoff seed in the Continental Division. Their postseason was short-lived, however, as the Zydeco fell to Blue Ridge in a one-game wild card matchup. The late-season slide that preceded the playoffs hinted at the challenges ahead, but the progress from year one to year two was undeniable.

Off the ice, Baton Rouge has also shown steady growth. Averaging just under 3,100 fans per game, the Zydeco ranked in the league's top five in attendance, and the hunger among fans for a true playoff atmosphere is stronger than ever.

To meet those expectations, the organization has undergone significant change. The Zydeco hired Charley Watson as General Manager, bringing more than 25 years of experience in professional hockey, including stints with the CHL's Arizona Sundogs and SPHL's Macon Mayhem. Watson will lead critical initiatives in corporate partnerships and ticket sales-pillars of success in the minor professional hockey model.

On the bench, change has been equally eventful. The team parted ways with Everett Thompson, who had coached since midway through the 2024 season. In his place, Baton Rouge initially tapped former NHLer Sylvain Cloutier, but just weeks later, Cloutier departed to accept the head coaching position with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Seizing the moment, the Zydeco hired Chad Bailey, a coach with extensive ACHA and junior hockey experience, eager to prove himself at the professional level. The key question now: in an ultra-competitive Continental Division, can Bailey assemble the roster to push Baton Rouge further?

Helping answer that question is longtime FPHL veteran and former league champion MJ Graham, who has been elevated to the role of Assistant General Manager. Known for his deep knowledge of both the game and the business side of minor league hockey, Graham will be a valuable asset in recruiting and roster building as the Zydeco aim to take the next step.

Key Returners: Scott Shorrock (F), Tyler Larwood (F), Shane Haggerty (F), Jake Cox (F), Bailey Stephens (G)

While the Baton Rouge Zydeco have been relatively quiet on the transaction front this offseason, the franchise has retained a strong core built to provide steady offensive production. Notably, four of the team's top five scorers from last year are set to return.

Scott Shorrock enters his third season in Baton Rouge after a 48-point campaign (17 goals, 31 assists). His vision and playmaking ability remain central to the Zydeco's offensive success. Team captain Tyler Larwood also returns for year three in the bayou following a 40-point season. Known for his speed, grit, and relentless compete level, Larwood continues to set the tone by example on and off the ice.

Shane Haggerty emerged as one of the league's premier power-play threats, with nine of his 16 goals coming on the man advantage. Combined with 30 assists, his versatility gives the Zydeco another dynamic weapon up front. Assistant captain Jake Cox adds another spark, coming off a career-high 40 points. A high-volume shooter who plays a disciplined, dependable game, Cox was hitting his stride as last season came to a close.

Between the pipes, Bailey Stephens provides stability and confidence. Entering his third season in Baton Rouge, Stephens is coming off career highs in nearly every statistical category. All signs point to him stepping in as the team's number one goaltender to start the 2025-26 season.

Key Additions: Brendan Ronan (F), Hunter Hall (F), Ross Bartlett (F)

As mentioned, the Zydeco were relatively quiet in terms of major offseason moves, but they did add a group of serviceable forwards who should provide much-needed depth behind the team's seasoned top-six.

Brendan Ronan spent much of last season in a platoon role with Athens before being dealt to Motor City late in the year. The Rockers managed to unlock some of his potential, as he closed out the season with five goals and an assist over his final 10 games. Baton Rouge will look to build on that momentum as he enters his sophomore campaign.

Hunter Hall also joins the fold, seeking stability as he begins his second full professional season after a standout NCAA Division III career. Hall has a knack for finding plays in tight spaces and is an efficient, high-percentage shooter who makes the most of his opportunities.

Ross Bartlett finished the 2025 season in Baton Rouge after bouncing between multiple teams. Originally claimed by Topeka in the expansion draft, he was quickly traded back to the Zydeco in exchange for Elijah Wilson. Bartlett plays a gritty, chippy style that frustrates opponents while still contributing steady offensive production. If he can maintain discipline, he has the potential to become an impact player for Baton Rouge this season.

Key Departures: Elijah Wilson (F), Elias Thompson (F),

Perhaps the most significant loss for the Zydeco is the departure of Elijah Wilson, who was dealt to Topeka. Wilson was Baton Rouge's offensive leader last season, recording 29 goals and 27 assists in 48 games. He also proved to be a clutch performer, scoring four game-winners and adding 10 power-play goals. Replacing his production will be one of the biggest challenges for the Zydeco heading into 2025-26.

The team also parts ways with Elias Thompson, who joins Athens. One of the league's premier enforcers, Thompson built his reputation as a physical presence who could change the tone of a game with his energy and toughness. Without the Ice Wars heavyweight patrolling the ice, Baton Rouge will look to others to step up and fill the void in grit and intimidation.

One thing is certain-facing Monroe and Baton Rouge a dozen times each is bound to spark intensity and build rivalries. Fans can expect fast-paced, hard-hitting hockey every time these teams square off, making for a can't-miss show night after night.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action! Visit www.biloxibreakers.net to secure your season tickets today. Be sure to follow the Breakers on social media for upcoming events and announcements on single-game ticket availability.







