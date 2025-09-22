Hat Tricks Acquire Defenseman Mark Pozsar and Forward Denis Zaychik in Three-Team Trade

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Mark Pozsar and forward Denis Zaychik from the Watertown Wolves and financial considerations from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for forward Gleb Bandurkin (to Athens) and defenseman Zach Ross and financial considerations (to Watertown).

Pozsar, 26, came over from Europe in 2023 and has spent the past two seasons in the FPHL with the Elmira River Sharks and HC Venom. Last year, the 5-foot-9 blueliner skated in 43 games with the Venom, totaling nine points (five goals, four assists) and 117 penalty minutes. In his first year of North American professional hockey, the Budapest, Hungary, native posted 143 penalty minutes and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 49 contests.

"Mark brings a tenacity I felt we lacked last year," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He's a defense-first defenseman and one of the best shot blockers in the league. "He's an absolute workhorse, and his presence makes our D corps deeper and that much tougher to play against."

Before heading to the FPHL, Pozsar played the 2022-23 season in Sweden with Sölvesborgs IK (Division 2), where he appeared in 36 games and picked up seven points (two goals, five assists) and 59 penalty minutes. He also enjoyed success in his native Hungary, winning back-to-back Erste Liga and Hungarian championships in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with Ferencvárosi TC while appearing in 18 playoff and regular-season games (3-4-7, 29 PIM).

Zaychik, 28, had a strong offensive season with the Venom, recording 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) and 17 penalty minutes in 32 games. Before joining the Venom, the Gomel, Belarus, native competed internationally in Finland's Suomi-sarja with JHT (17 points in 18 games), Israel's Ashdod Chiefs (11 points in six games, eight in playoffs) and Kfar Saba Wolves (21 points in six games, five in playoffs). He also skated in two games with New Zealand's West Auckland Admirals (three points in two games) in the NZIHL. In Israel, he helped lead his teams to multiple titles, including the IEHL Championship, IEHL USA Challenge Cup and Israeli Championship.

His first FPHL and North American hockey experience came in 2019-20 with the Watertown Wolves, where he scored two goals in eight games.

"Denis is one of those unassuming players where you check the scoresheet at the end of the night and see he's got two or three points," Galante said. "He's a master at putting himself in position to score or set up a goal. He gives everything he has every single shift."

During 2023-24, he split the season between HK Brest in Belarus (12 points in 39 games), SHKM Baník Hodonín in Czechia3 (17 points in 14 games), and the IEHL's Ashdod Dolphins (15 points in six games, seven in playoffs). His performances earned him team success abroad, including an IEHL Championship in Israel and a Belarus Silver Medal with HK Brest.

Bandurkin, 25, quickly emerged as the Hat Tricks' most dangerous offensive weapon in his debut season. The Moscow, Russia, native led the team with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 49 games, finishing seventh in the FPHL in goals. He also produced a team-best +26 rating. The 6-foot, 175-pounder delivered in big moments as well, notching three of the Hat Tricks' five hat tricks, including a franchise-record four-goal performance on April 4 in Mississippi (11-3 W). Consistent throughout the year, he posted 16 multi-point games in the regular season before adding four points (1-3-4) in three playoff games. Bandurkin earned Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.

Ross, 25, skated in seven games with the Hat Tricks in 2024-25, notching one goal and one assist in his first professional season. The 6-foot-1 blueliner wrapped up his NCAA career at Misericordia University in 2024, where he recorded 12 points (1-11-12) in 25 games, after spending four seasons at Northland College.

"This is one of those bittersweet trades. I couldn't be more excited about the return we got in this deal, but it's also tough," Galante said. "As I've said before, if you want quality, you have to give quality. Bandurkin put the league on notice last year with his play, and I can't say enough great things about him. Ross is another player with a high ceiling, and I truly believe both guys will flourish in Athens. My job isn't just about making Danbury a better and more complete team, it's also about looking out for the players, and I think this move gives Gleb and Zach a great opportunity to keep growing."







