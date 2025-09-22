Introducing the River Dragons Broadcast Network

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the launch of the River Dragons Broadcast Network, the club's new hub for game streaming, podcasts, and exclusive team content!

This season, all 56 games will be streamed live and free of charge on Sporfie, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live. Each broadcast will include 30 minutes of pregame coverage, live play-by-play, engaging intermission content, and post-game recaps.

"Our fans are the heart of this franchise, and the River Dragons Broadcast Network was created with them in mind," play-by-play broadcaster Liam Gotimer said. "By expanding our coverage and digital footprint, we're ensuring that every fan has the opportunity to stay up to date with the team."

The club is also excited to launch a new seasonal podcast, Chattin' on the Chattahoochee. Hosted by play-by-play broadcaster Liam Gotimer, each episode features a River Dragon sharing their journey to professional hockey while enjoying a walk along the scenic Chattahoochee River. Episode one of Chattin' on the Chattahoochee, featuring defenseman Hugh Anderson, will be released this Friday!

The first broadcast of the year will be the Chick-Fil-A Fans' Choice Game on Saturday, October 4, presented by Chick-Fil-A in Midland. Fans can watch the game live on the River Dragons' YouTube channel, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. and puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The 2025-26 regular season officially kicks off on Friday, October 10, at 7:15 p.m., when Columbus battles the Pee-Dee IceCats on the road in an early-season showdown you won't want to miss.

The 2025-26 regular season officially kicks off on Friday, October 10, at 7:15 p.m., when Columbus battles the Pee-Dee IceCats on the road in an early-season showdown you won't want to miss.







