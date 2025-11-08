Three Power-Play Goals Power Columbus to Win Over Thunderbirds

November 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Tyler Roy was in net for the River Dragons, while Dysen Skinner started in goal for the Thunderbirds.

In the opening frame, Columbus scored two power-play goals in short order, with Cody Wickline and then Josh Colten finding the back of the net. Both goals were assisted by Tyler Barrow and Ryan Hunter.

At 13:59, after a terrific zone entry and puck retrieval, Matt Stoia flung a shot over Skinner's glove hand, putting the River Dragons ahead by three. Brodie Thornton and Alex Storjohann assisted on the tally.

In the second period, Twin City scored twice, with Roman Kraemer and Liam Blomqvist lighting the lamp for the home team.

In the final frame, the River Dragons got a much-needed insurance marker, with Alex Storjohann netting the team's third power-play goal of the night.

Late in the game, Roman Kraemer scored again, bringing his team a goal closer. With the score 4-3 and under a minute to go, Columbus hung on for the regulation victory.

"I thought we played well from the start," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "They got their feet going in the second period and definitely had us back on our heels. It was great to see the special teams come to life, and of course, huge credit to Tyler Roy, who was unbelievable in net."

Tyler Roy earned the win for the River Dragons, making 38 saves on 41 shots, while Dysen Skinner took the loss for Twin City, denying 23 of 27.

