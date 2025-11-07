Thunderbirds Set to Host River Dragons for College Night

November 7, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Columbus River Dragons tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for "College Night". College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky. Puck drop for tonight's battle between the Thunderbirds and the River Dragons is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Twin City (1-5-0) has dropped four consecutive regular-season games for the first time since the 2021-2022 season following last weekend's road losses to the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Thunderbirds suffered a shutout defeat for the first time this season in Friday's game. Twin City lost last Saturday's game by a final score of 5-2, and dropped to 0-3-0 in head-to-head matchups against Athens this season. The Thunderbirds will play on home ice in five of their next six games, beginning with tonight's battle against the River Dragons. Twin City finished the 2024-2025 regular season with a 5-2-1 record in eight regular-season head-to-head games played against Columbus. The Thunderbirds eliminated the River Dragons in the second round of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering this weekend's home series against Columbus include Gus Ford (6), Zach White (3), and Jan Salak (2).

Columbus (3-3-0) continues its season-opening eight-game road trip tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena following last weekend's road series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at Raising Cane's River Center Arena. The River Dragons will not play the organization's 2025 Home Opener until the team hosts the Pee Dee IceCats one week from tonight. The River Dragons posted a two-game sweep over the Zydeco in last weekend's road series. Columbus won Friday night's game by a final score of 7-1, and collected a 4-3 win on Saturday night. Scoring leaders for the River Dragons entering this weekend's road series against the Thunderbirds include Ryan Hunter (5), Tyler Barrow (4), Ryan Galvin (4), and Kevin Szabad (3). Tyler Roy and Trevor Babin have each played multiple games in goal to this point in the season. Roy has posted a record of 2-1-0, and Babin is currently 1-1-0 entering this weekend's series.

Twin City will host Columbus again tomorrow night for Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Sporfie, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







