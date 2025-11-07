Hat Tricks Sign Defenseman from Johnson & Wales University

November 7, 2025

DANBURY- The Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Kadyn Fennell on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fennell, 24, joins the Hat Tricks after finishing the 2024-25 season with Johnson & Wales University (NCAA DIII). The Indiana native played collegiate hockey at Rivier University (NCAA DIII) during the 2021-22 season before transferring to JWU (2022-25), where he posted 19 points (8g, 11a) and 63 penalty minutes in 66 games played. Before college, the 6-foot defenseman spent three seasons in the NA3HL between the Evansville Jr. Thunderbolts (17-18), New Ulm Steel (19-20), and Bozeman Ice Dogs (19-20, 20-21), posting 62 points (18g, 44a) in 111 games played.

Welcome to Danbury, Kadyn!

