Hat Tricks Bring Back Forward Dylan Hullaby from Monroe Moccasins

DANBURY- The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has traded to bring back forward Dylan Hullaby from the Monroe Moccasins for financial considerations.

Hullaby, 24, joined the Hat Tricks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Monroe Moccasins on Jan. 13, 2025. The 6'5", 235-pound winger recorded 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) and 48 penalty minutes in his 29 games as a Hat Trick.

"Getting Hully back was one of my biggest priorities this season. He was a major asset for us last year and frankly should've never lost him to begin with. It took a while, but I couldn't be more excited to get Dylan back in orange and black! He brings a unique blend of size, speed, and physicality that I think will bring our offense to another level!" Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said.

Hullaby has split his time in the FPHL between Monroe and Danbury. During his time in Monroe (24-25, 25-26), Hullaby posted six points (1 goal, 5 assists) and 32 penalty minutes in 23 games.

Before turning pro, the Columbia, Maryland, native spent five seasons in the USPHL Premiere (Minnesota Mullets 2017-20, Hudson Havoc 2020-22) before heading to Southern Maine University (NCAA DIII) for the 2022-23 season.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Nov. 7 (7:30 p.m.) in Watertown, NY, and Saturday, Nov. 8 (7:00 p.m.) at home, versus the Watertown Wolves.







