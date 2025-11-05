Sentinels Earn First Point of the Season vs Scarecrows

Published on November 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels held their first successful road trip as a team this past weekend. The Sents' came into the weekend still sitting scoreless in the points column. However, that all changed this past weekend when on Saturday Night, Indiana was able to secure its first official point of the season, ultimately falling short to Topeka, 4-3 (F/OT). The Sentinels may not have come away from the road trip with an extra digit in the win column but the fight that they showed proved more than enough to send a message to the rest of the league that the Sentinels are not only on the mend but the Sentinels are here to stay.

During the team's Friday Night game they went down early but still showed fight. Even going down as much 3-0 early in the game, rallying to make it look respectable at the end in a 4-2 loss. The team came back Saturday night to show that the effort that was shown the previous night was not a fluke. The guys came out with fire and grit and it was a back and forth contest throughout. Indiana ended up tying the game late in the third period to force Overtime. Indiana even started the OT period down a man and was able to kill the penalty. Unfortunately, the Sentinels committed another infraction and were unable to get anything going on offense. They would end up falling at the 27-second mark.

The Sentinels gear up for their second road trip in a row as they head off for New York to face the back-to-back defending champion Black Bears. Although this may seem like a tall order, this is a different Indiana Sentinels Team and Binghamton is going to have to be on their toes if they want to come away with a couple wins of their own... They may even slip up and if they do, the Sents' will be there to capitalize. You can catch all of the action starting Friday night at 7:00PM Eastern at Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton NY.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.